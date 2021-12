NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a ceremony on Tuesday morning at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Family members of local survivors spoke to CBS2’s Alice Gainer. They placed a wreath in the Hudson River and said it is now their responsibility to share their loved ones’ stories about Dec. 7, 1941. “I’m feeling my dad’s spirit here with us all today. He would, you know, be here every year,” Michael Galella said. WATCH: Pearl Harbor Day Wreath Laying Ceremony At Intrepid Museum This past September, at the age of 100, Armando...

