ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT: Who Won The Men's WarGames Match?

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's WWE NXT WarGames was the first of the NXT 2.0 era, and there was clearly some pride on the line in both the Men and Women's WarGames matches. This was especially true of the Men's WarGames match, as each team was made up of strictly black and gold era stars...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT WarGames live results: Old school vs. new school

For the first time since its NXT 2.0 rebrand, NXT is set to present a streaming special. NXT WarGames takes place tonight and will be headlined by two WarGames matches. In the men's match, it will be old school vs. new school. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight will face Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo & Grayson Waller.
WWE
411mania.com

Slimmer’s NXT WarGames 2021 Review

NXT WarGames 2021 may not have reached the heights of some of the legendary TakeOvers, but it was far from the train wreck that many NXT 2.0 critics feared it would be. Both WarGames matches and the tag team championship match all delivered, with only the two singles matches being truly underwhelming. Fabian Aichner looked particularly impressive in the tag team match, and Bron Breakker’s dominance in the main even should set him up for another title shot. The Men’s WarGames Match featured a plethora of callbacks to all eras of Johnny Gargano’s NXT career, so this really may have been his NXT swan song. If that is indeed the case, Johnny Wrestling leaves behind a legacy of greatness and an absolute mountain of truly outstanding matches that we may never see equaled, not only in NXT, but in all of WWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Roderick Strong
Person
Io Shirai
Person
Joe Gacy
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Johnny Gargano
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Superstar And Wife Welcome Their Third Child

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and his wife, Uzma, welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali shared a picture of the baby girl, explaining why she has been named “Dua” which means blessing in Arabic. He tweeted:. we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her. The likes...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Another WWE Star Welcomes Third Child This Week

WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston and his wife Kori have welcomed their third child. Kofi took to Twitter and Instagram today and announced that Lotus Selene Sarkodie-Mensah was born at home late Tuesday night. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches long. “Witnessing my wife...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Reveals Move Montez Ford Wants Her To Do To Him In A WWE Ring

On the latest episode of Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Show, Bianca Belair and her husband Montez Ford joined the show to talk about whether or not they’d like to have matches with each other on-screen. Belair said she doesn’t want anything to come between their marriage, and given what WWE has done with other married couples (like Rusev and Lana), she wants her marriage to be broadcasted in a positive light.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wargames Match#Black And Gold#Combat#Wwe Nxt Wargames#Team 2 0#Wwenxt#Bronbreakkerwwe#Nxt 2 0
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman celebrates two WWE-released superstars

In the last couple of years, the WWE has, on several occasions, surprised its fans and also the insiders by releasing superstars who are also very important in the company. Over the years they have surprised farewells of former champions such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt The Fiend but not only as the WWE has often released very important promises from the world of wrestling as well.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Opens Up About Real-Life Relationship With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship is not good at all.
WWE
Wrestling World

Kayla Braxton responds to possible marriage to Paul Heyman

Two of the most seen characters talking together backstage on Friday Night Smackdown in recent months are definitely Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman, with the McMahon-owned company interviewer who has literally chased the Tribal Chief's on-screen manager multiple times. Universal champion Roman Reigns, to ask him for curiosity and answers...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' impressive streak ends

In the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE only last Friday, we saw the Universal champion of the Stamford-based company, Roman Reigns, being beaten by disqualification by King Xavier Woods, when after receiving the finisher of the King of the Ring, Reigns was saved by his cousins, the Usos, who went to attack their elder cousin's opponent as usual.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Bobby Lashley Reveals Why He Hasn’t Faced Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for some time now, and when Lashley returned to WWE a few years ago fans assumed that it was only a matter of time before they faced off inside the squared circle. However, Lashley and Lesnar have yet to clash in the ring, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's Oldest Daughter Has Begun Wrestling Training

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's oldest daughter, Aurora Rose Levesque, has already begun her training to be a professional wrestler, as confirmed by her mother in a new interview with TalkSport. Stephanie explained, "We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job.' So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do."
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

There Is Another McMahon Getting Into Wrestling

They’re the new generation. There is something so easy to understand about a second generation wrestler. The name alone is going to be enough to give them a chance, but at the same time, they are going to have a bit more of an introduction to the wrestling world. It gives them a leg up, and now we are seeing someone else who has an even bigger foot forward.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy