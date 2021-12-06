US Expected to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

The United States will swiftly determine whether Tehran is acting in "good faith" in talks about reviving the Iran nuclear accord, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday, one day before negotiations were due to resume. "We should know in pretty short order if the Iranians are going... to negotiate in good faith," said the spokesman, Ned Price, warning that "the runway is getting very, very short for negotiations." The European Union, which is coordinating the indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, confirmed they would resume Thursday in Vienna after a break of a few days. US envoy Rob Malley "will plan to join the talks over the weekend," Price said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO