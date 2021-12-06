ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Expected to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

By NBC4 Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in...

US to decide quickly if Iran serious about nuclear talks

The United States will swiftly determine whether Tehran is acting in "good faith" in talks about reviving the Iran nuclear accord, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday, one day before negotiations were due to resume. "We should know in pretty short order if the Iranians are going... to negotiate in good faith," said the spokesman, Ned Price, warning that "the runway is getting very, very short for negotiations." The European Union, which is coordinating the indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, confirmed they would resume Thursday in Vienna after a break of a few days. US envoy Rob Malley "will plan to join the talks over the weekend," Price said.
Can NBC Sidestep the Peng Shuai Scandal and Deliver Credible Coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics?

Three-time Olympian tennis player Peng Shuai is one of China’s best-known and beloved sports figures. In early November, however, she vanished from public view after she launched the country’s highest profile #MeToo accusation to date against retired politician Zhang Gaoli, once one of the mainland’s top seven leaders. Global media attention exploded after tennis luminaries like Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King began using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai to demand further information about her circumstances. Occurring just months before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, the swiftly censored scandal marks an “unprecedented crisis” for the CCP, analysts say, as the party...
Why Does Beijing Have the Olympics Again?

The Beijing Winter Olympics open in just under two months and are the target of a diplomatic boycott by the United States, with others likely to follow. So how did Beijing land the Winter Olympics, so soon after it was host to the Summer Olympics in 2008? It will become the first city in Olympic history to host the Winter and Summer Games.
If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
Place
Beijing, CN
China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
Turn back to diplomacy, NATO, France tell Russia

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The crisis in Ukraine can only be solved through diplomacy and Russia must do its utmost to reduce tensions, NATO and French officials said on Friday, warning of serious consequences if Moscow were to launch a military intervention in Ukraine. Russia has amassed troops on...
‘Dangerous consequences’: Russia warns US over aircraft close encounters

Russia’s Foreign Ministry complained to the US Embassy in Moscow Wednesday of “provocative actions” by the US and NATO and warned of “dangerous consequences” amid tension over a Russian military buildup along the border with Ukraine. In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified...
