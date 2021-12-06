ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Yusaku Maezawa: irreverent billionaire fascinated by space

By Kyoko HASEGAWA, Sara HUSSEIN, SHAMIL ZHUMATOV
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT8hv_0dExsPZU00
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will blast off for the ISS as part of a 12-day mission /POOL/AFP/File

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who blasts off for the International Space Station this week, is an irreverent space enthusiast who has made headlines for splashing the cash on modern art.

The 46-year-old tycoon is the founder of Japan's largest online fashion mall and is the country's 30th-richest person, according to business magazine Forbes.

But he is far from the traditional image of a staid Japanese businessman, with more than 10 million people following his Twitter account, its handle a play on his first name: @yousuck2020.

And he's a big spender, particularly when it comes to his twin passions: modern art and space travel.

He hit the headlines in 2017 when he forked out a whopping $110.5 million for Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1982 painting "Untitled", a skull-like head in oil-stick, acrylic and spray paint on a giant canvas.

It was a record price, but Maezawa insists he is just an "ordinary collector" who buys pieces "simply because they are beautiful".

On December 8, Maezawa will become the first space tourist to travel to the ISS with Russia's space agency Roscosmos since Canadian Guy Laliberte, co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, in 2009.

He will be accompanied on the 12-day mission by his assistant Yozo Hirano, a film producer who will be documenting the journey for Maezawa's YouTube channel and its 754,000 subscribers.

How much Maezawa has spent on his upcoming space adventure is unclear, as the price tag has been kept a secret, though similar trips have cost millions of dollars.

But the cost is unlikely to make much of a dent in the $1.9 billion net worth Maezawa is estimated to have accumulated through his firm Zozo, previously known as Start Today, which operates the hugely popular ZOZOTOWN online fashion site.

Maezawa arrived in Kazakhstan for space training in November, and has said he is "not afraid or worried" about the voyage.

- 'Buy big dreams' -

He has been soliciting ideas for things he should do in space and asking questions including: "Do you move forward when you fart in space? What happens when you play PokÃ©mon GO in space?"

In Japan, Maezawa's exploits are often fodder for gossip magazines, with a particular focus on his love life over his space exploits.

The ISS trip won't be Maezawa's last space odyssey, as the businessman has also booked out an entire SpaceX rocket for a trip around the Moon scheduled for 2023 at the earliest.

Maezawa originally said he planned to invite six to eight artists on the trip, asking them to create "masterpieces (that) will inspire the dreamer within all of us".

But in March, he announced he was broadening the search beyond artists, and claims to have received one million applications for eight spots on the rocket made by Elon Musk's firm.

Maezawa has made a habit of holding online competitions, creating a Twitter frenzy in 2020 when he said he would give away $9 million to 1,000 people as a "social experiment".

But he backed out of a separate competition seeking candidates to be his girlfriend... after attracting nearly 30,000 applicants.

As a young man, Maezawa had aspirations in the music world and was a drummer with a band named Switch Style, which made its debut in 2000.

But he came to feel the business world was more creative than music, and has said writing and performing eventually become a frustrating routine.

He began dabbling in business even before the band's debut, and has attributed Zozo's success to the fact he and his staff were "doing what we enjoy".

"Work hard, make people happy, earn money, buy big dreams, visit amazing places, meet people, experience great things, grow as a person, and work again," he wrote in May on his Twitter account, explaining his philosophy.

"The cycle repeats. The cycle of making dreams come true. We can even go to space."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Japanese billionaire arrives at ISS

A Japanese billionaire arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday, marking Russia's return to space tourism after a decade-long pause that saw the rise of competition from the United States.   Tom Shelley, president of Space Adventures, praised Russia's return to the booming space tourism business.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Japanese billionaire takes off for International Space Station before Musk’s SpaceX sends him round the Moon

A Japanese billionaire has blasted up to the International Space Station as its first visiting space tourists to pay for themselves since 2009.The trip comes ahead of a planned journey around the Moon for fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa. That trip is planned with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and will mark the first private trip so far into space and a major flight for the company.But first he has travelled to the floating lab along with producer Yozo Hirano, who plans to film his missionThe pair blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft along with Russian cosmonaut...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Yet another billionaire heads to space tonight

New York (CNN Business) — Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, will strap into a Russian-built Soyuz capsule and rocket into outer space early Wednesday morning, kicking off the first self-funded tourism mission to the International Space Station in a decade. The capsule will ride into orbit atop a Soyuz rocket...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusaku Maezawa
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Elon Musk
Houston Chronicle

A Japanese billionaire and his assistant are the latest private citizens in space, will conduct research with a Houston tie

A Japanese entrepreneur and his production assistant are the latest private citizens to visit the International Space Station. Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano docked with the International Space Station on Wednesday. They will spend 12 days in space, and during that time Hirano will participate in human health and performance research organized by Houston's Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), a NASA-funded organization at the Baylor College of Medicine.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Japanese billionaire and his producer arrive at ISS as first self-funded space tourists in over a decade

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his producer-assistant Yozo Hirano have boarded the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stay.Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Mr Maezawa and Mr Hirano lifted off aboard the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft and docked to the ISS early morning on Wednesday, Nasa said in a blog post.This is the first visit to the orbiting outpost by self-funded space tourists in over a decade.Mr Hirano will be participating in research designed to increase the understanding of the impact of spaceflight on the human body with important biomedical data collected before launch and upon return to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Gossip Magazines#Japanese#Iss#Forbes#Canadian#Cirque Du Soleil#Start Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Youtube
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
ARTnews

Aziz Hazara Takes $100,000 Future Generation Art Prize for Video About Afghan Resilience

Aziz Hazara, a young artist based in Berlin and Kabul, Afghanistan, is this year’s winner of the Future Generation Art Prize, one of the biggest awards for emerging artists with a take-home prize of $100,000. The jury also awarded three additional prizes, each with a $20,000 purse, to Agata Ingarden, Mire Lee, and Pedro Neves Marques. Works by these artists and Hazara are currently on view in a show of the shortlisted nominees at the PinchukArtCentre, a private museum in Kyiv founded by collector Victor Pinchuk. The Future Generation Art Prize is closely watched because it tends to be predictive of young...
VISUAL ART
intothegloss.com

Joanna Gong, Private Sales Director Specialist, Sotheby’s

"Jewelry is quite a family oriented industry, and a lot of it is generational. But my family is definitely not in jewelry—what happened was, when I was in university in New York, I visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art and fell in love with their arms and armor collection. I wanted to learn how to make things like that. I signed up for a blacksmithing course, and very quickly moved on to softer metals such as silver and gold. That’s how I became a jewelry design major. My fascination with the art world often comes from the idea of exploring the collective unconscious. I used to do lectures on jewelry history, and I’d often start off with a quote that was something like, ‘The history of the world is often the history of desire, and the history of desire can be best told through jewelry.’ Think about the French Revolution and Marie Antoinette, or the Romanovs fleeing Russia with a pocketful of diamonds, or how Manhattan Island was bought with a pocketful of glass beads from the Dutch… I love exploring the historical side of jewelry, and how design can be a distillation of a society’s cultural values.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Elon Musk unveils Starship rocket launch pad concept for Mars-bound craft

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has shared concept images of what a multi-rocket launch site will look like for its Mars-bound Starship craft.The next-generation rocket is set for its first orbital flight test early next year, which will see it launch from a new pad at the 39A complex at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, before touching down 90 minutes later off the coast of Hawaii.SpaceX eventually hopes to mass manufacture hundreds of Starship rockets and use them to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.This will require a quick turnaround for the reusable rockets, with multiple launches and landings...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

AFP

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy