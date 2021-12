WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued the following statement Sunday after the passing of former Kansas Senator Bob Dole:. “Senator Bob Dole will be remembered as a true American hero and an exemplary statesman – a man who chose what was right over what was convenient. Whether it was on the battlefield, in the halls of Congress, or in his everyday life, Senator Dole’s passion and dedication to his fellow Kansan and to his country was a steady reminder that a single person can make a difference and change the world.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO