Hi all! It's my first day back at MFP... again. My family recently moved cross-country and it was a stressful, 2-month+ adventure. During that time we ate alot of fast food, take-out and restaurant food. Now we're settled into our temporary home and I need to get back into a routine to take care of myself. I've only ever truly been successful here of MFP, so I'm back. I'm not going to start tracking calories just yet. I'll start with mindfulness, observation, and portion control - along with getting in my daily steps (I want to work up to 10K again) and starting an exercise routine. I'm finally in the place I've wanted to be all my adult life, so now it's time to get healthy again!

6 DAYS AGO