Sara Trunzo

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSara Trunzo, singer-songwriter and food system organizer discusses her years in Maine, co-founding Veggies For...

Huron Daily Tribune

Sara and the Magic Ring

It all started in the summer of 1998. The Morris family just moved into their new house in a well-forested area far away from most people. "Did we really have to move here?" said Sara. "Yes, it’s the only place we could afford," said Sara’s mom as they pulled up to the house. The house looked like it had been abandoned for many years. The house was big and had many rocks and trees around it. "We’re here!" Sara’s mom said. As they got out of the car, they noticed some of the windows were broken and boarded up. "WE’RE LIVING IN THIS DUMP?!" Sara shouted. "Be thankful we have a roof over our heads," said Sara’s mom. As they entered. they saw cobwebs everywhere and a dirty red carpet leading up a big set of grand stairs. On the wall there was a painting of a man with his face ripped off the painting. "That’s creepy," said Sara. As she explored, she found a room with a bed with a symbol on it. There were candles all over the room. After looking around a bit she found a hatch, and when she opened it she found a ring and this is where the story began.
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
soultracks.com

R.I.P. Ralph Tavares, longtime leader of the group Tavares

(December 9, 2021) The past two years have been particularly difficult for soul music fans, as so many of the genre's greatest artists have passed on. But this one cuts deeper than the rest for me. Ralph Tavares, the eldest member and longtime leader of the family group Tavares, has died just two days before his 80th birthday.
wtae.com

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit has died at the age of 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
FUN 107

New Bedford Musical Legend Ralph Tavares Passes Away

Darrell Scott
Mary Gauthier
Influential Reggae Producer, Bassist Was 68 – Editorials24

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was...
Variety

Brian Wilson and Director Brent Wilson Take a ‘Long Promised Road’ Inside a Genius’ Guarded Mind and Music

“He’s a talker” is a phrase that has never been used to describe Brian Wilson, then — in the Beach Boys’ original 1960s heyday — or especially now. So director Brent Wilson might have been taking on one of the more quixotic filmmaking quests of all time when he set out to make a documentary that would consist primarily of pulling thoughts and memories out of one of the great musical geniuses of the past century, whose shyness with interviews and mental health struggles are well known. That such a movie — “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” — not only...
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

ledgertranscript.com

Sara Withers presenting ‘Uprooted’ at The Park Theatre Dec. 9

Sara Withers, a senior lecturer at the University of New Hampshire, will present a screening of her film "Uprooted: Heartache and Hope in New Hampshire" Thursday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. at The Park Theatre, 19 Main St., Jaffrey. "Uprooted" is a 30-minute documentary based on interviews collected during New...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
Rolling Stone

Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sara Watkins will host 45th Ann Arbor Folk Festival

ANN ARBOR – The Ark announced on Friday morning that folk artist Sara Watkins will be emceeing the 45th Ann Arbor Folk Festival. The two-night event is set for Jan. 28 and 29 and the show starts each night at 6:30 p.m. A fiddler and vocalist, Watkins was a member...
musicconnection.com

The Monkees at the Greek Theatre

The Monkees (Micky Dolenz/ Mike Nesmith) played the last show of their farewell tour at the Greek Theatre Sunday night (11/14). This was also the second to last show of the Greek Theatre’s 2021 season. It was quite an emotional night as it may very well be the last time Dolenz and Nesmith perform live together. After the show’s producer announced Dolenz and Nesmith calling it the Mike and Micky show the band took the stage followed by the two surviving Monkees. Davy Jones passed in 2012 and Peter Tork passed in 2019 leaving Dolenz and Nesmith as the only surviving members.
Sentinel

Band student Sara Bock strives to go to Julliard

Waking up, going to school until 2:30, immediately followed by five hours of music rehearsals, is a daily routine for junior Sara Bock. Bock is the first chair of the Maryland Senior All State Band and holds the title of one of four students in the world participating in the Curtis Institute of Music clarinet mentorship program with clarinet professionals. The Curtis Institute of Music is the most competitive music school in the world, with a 4% acceptance rate. On top of all of that Bock has more titles. Bock said, “I was one of nine kids picked in the world for a clarinet workshop at Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute, I am principal clarinet of the Young Artists of America Orchestra and have been involved in many bands and orchestras throughout my music journey.”
wvtf.org

The podcast 'For Colored Nerds' relaunches

In my time at NPR, I've interviewed a lot of celebrities. Less often, I get to talk to people who I think should be celebrities, like these two. (SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "FOR COLORED NERDS") ERIC EDDINGS: Hi, I'm Eric. BRITTANY LUSE: And I'm Brittany. EDDINGS: And this is "For Colored...
Variety

Ari Lennox, Måneskin to Perform at YouTube Streamy Awards 2021

This year’s YouTube Streamy Awards, honoring the top digital creators and content of 2021, will feature special musical performances by Ari Lennox and Måneskin. For the Dec. 11 event, which will stream free on YouTube, R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will perform her hit “Pressure” and Italian rock band Måneskin will perform their global chart-topping single “Beggin’.” SEE ALSO: YouTube Streamy Awards 2021 Nominations Announced In addition, creators including Dixie D’Amelio, Lexi Rivera, RDCWorld, Safiya Nygaard and ZHC are on tap to debut sneak peeks of new videos they’ll post to their YouTube channels following the Streamy Awards. The event will premiere and stream...
