Sara Trunzo

It all started in the summer of 1998. The Morris family just moved into their new house in a well-forested area far away from most people. "Did we really have to move here?" said Sara. "Yes, it’s the only place we could afford," said Sara’s mom as they pulled up to the house. The house looked like it had been abandoned for many years. The house was big and had many rocks and trees around it. "We’re here!" Sara’s mom said. As they got out of the car, they noticed some of the windows were broken and boarded up. "WE’RE LIVING IN THIS DUMP?!" Sara shouted. "Be thankful we have a roof over our heads," said Sara’s mom. As they entered. they saw cobwebs everywhere and a dirty red carpet leading up a big set of grand stairs. On the wall there was a painting of a man with his face ripped off the painting. "That’s creepy," said Sara. As she explored, she found a room with a bed with a symbol on it. There were candles all over the room. After looking around a bit she found a hatch, and when she opened it she found a ring and this is where the story began.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO