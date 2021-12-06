NYPD: Street Vendor Stabbed In Thigh During Robbery In Theater District

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The busy Theater District turned into a crime scene Sunday night, after a street vendor was stabbed during a robbery.

Police said the attack happened at around 7 p.m. at 50th Street and Broadway.

The victim was stabbed in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

CBS2 spoke to a nearby worker who described a chaotic scene involving a fight.

“I see some people run. He come back from here, blood come from his body, a lot of blood coming, yeah,” witness Khaled Eid said.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a man in his 20s.