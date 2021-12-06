ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist after crash in Polk County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies are searching for a driver who killed a bicyclist during a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

Deputies said the deadly crash happened at around 6:13 p.m. on First Street Northwest, near Stroud Road, in the Kathleen area of Lakeland.

A driver in a work van hit a person on a bicycle and sped away, investigators said.

First responders found the victim, who died from their injuries a short time later.

Detectives believe the hit-and-run driver was in an older-model white Ford E350 work van.

Deputies said the van will likely have damage to the right-front passenger side, including a damaged right-front headlight.

Anyone with information about this crash or the suspected driver is asked to call 911 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

