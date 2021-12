Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder and is expected to miss a couple of games as a result of the injury. The hope is he can return for Week 15 -- the start of the Fantasy playoffs for many of you -- but it looks like he's going to be out for at least part of the stretch run with his latest shoulder injury. And he won't be the only big-name running back missing in Week 13, as it could be a very tough week for many Fantasy players to fill out their lineups.

