Offensive Grade: D- The Broncos really only had two productive drives and they both resulted in touchdowns. Outside of those two drives, the offense struggled to move the ball and Hank Bachmeier was on the wrong end of a physical beatdown. Boise State struggled to establish a consistent running attack and the offense completely stalled in the second half after being effective through the air in the first half. It is hard to ignore the fact that the Broncos struggled to be consistent on the offensive side of the ball for much of the season. Maybe the Broncos were short on talent? Or maybe the talent didn’t fit the scheme?

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO