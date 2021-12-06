ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers 23, Seahawks 30: Grades

By Grant Cohn
 4 days ago
SEATTLE --Give me a freaking break.

How can the 49ers can be contenders if they can't even beat the Seahawks, who freaking stink? They've beaten the 49ers twice this season. Today, they beat the 49ers 30-23, and shut out the 49ers in the second half.

Embarrassing.

The 49ers had played so well the past three weeks. They finally got their record one game above .500, and then they reverted to the bad team they were the first half of the season. I guess they only play well when people doubt them. The sign of a poorly-coached team.

Here are their grades for this performance.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO: F

This wasn't Bad Jimmy Garoppolo -- this was Same Ole Jimmy, only without Deebo Samuel, who has made lots of 49ers look better than they are this season. Garoppolo had to throw the ball 30 times -- he typically loses when he throws that much. Today was no exception. The Seahawks shut down the 49ers rushing attack, put the game in Garoppolo's hands and he blew it. He committed not one but two turnovers, and both were mind-numbing interceptions over the middle. This is what happens when he can't hand off 40 times. He also overthrew a wide open Kyle Juszczyk downfield, who would have scored an easy touchdown, and didn't see a wide open Trent Sherfield during his second interception. The 49ers would have had a much better chance to win this game had Trey Lance played, because he would have given them a run game and the threat of the deep pass. Unfortunately for the 49ers, their head coach decided to play a mediocre quarterback who won't be on the team next year, and keep the quarterback who gives the 49ers their best chance to win on the bench. Oops.

RUNNING BACKS: D

The 49ers averaged just 2.8 yards per carry, which should come as no surprise. During the recent three-game win streak, everyone other than Samuel averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. He is their run game. Elijah Mitchell is solid but not explosive. The Seahawks shut him down easily.

WIDE RECEIVERS: D-MINUS

Brandon Aiyuk dropped two passes and Trent Sherfield committed two penalties, including one on the final drive.

TIGHT ENDS: A

George Kittle had 9 catches for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns. He was the entire 49ers offense. Without him, they would have gotten blown out. With him, they still lost by seven.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: D

The run game was terrible, they gave up a safety, Laken Tomlinson committed a holding penalty, Alex Mack committed an illegal snap, which is a new one, plus they gave up a sack. But at least Trent Williams played well.

DEFNSIVE LINEMEN: B-MINUS

Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead each recorded a sack. Unfortunately for this group, Arden Key and Charles Omenihu eached recorded roughing the passer penalties -- on the same freaking drive. These penalties were drive-extenders.

LINEBACKERS: A

The 49ers didn't miss Fred Warner, because Azeez Al-Shaair arguably was the best player on the defense. He finished with 16 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, .5 sacks and a near interception. Have yourself a day.

SAFETIES: C-MINUS

Jaquiski Tartt was late to get to the sideline and was partially responsible for a touchdown catch, according to Kyle Shanahan.

CORNERBACKS: F

Emmanuel Moseley left the game with an ankle injury, which doomed the 49ers, because the rest of their cornerbacks are not good. Josh Norman gave up a touchdown catch. Deommodore Lenoir committed a pass interference penalty in the end zone, gave up a touchdown catch and got benched. K'Waun Williams intercepted a pass, but it was literally dropped and then kicked right to him by the receiver. Dontae Johsnon also forced a fumble at the goalline, but also extended that drive with an unnecessary roughness penalty.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F-MINUS

They gave up a touchdown for the second week in a row -- this one was fake punt. They also fumbled a kickoff return and missed a field goal. Plus, Brandon Aiyuk ran backward on a punt return and lost four yards. The 49ers need to fire their special teams coach, Richard Hightower, who played college football with Kyle Shanahan at the University of Texas.

COACHES: F-MINUS-MINUS

Kyle Shanahan didn't have his team emotionally or mentally prepared to play a huge divisional game on the road. Inexcusable. Had they been prepared, they wouldn't have made all those mistakes and played down to a bad team's level. Every time the 49ers have a little bit of success, it goes to their heads. They were merely 6-5 coming into this game, but they acted like they were undefeated and could roll over the Seahawks without trying. Who do the 49ers think they are? Champions? They're just another 6-6 team that beats itself frequently. That means they're mediocre. And when they don't have Deebo Samuel, they're bad from the head coach down. Today, Shanahan's called a zone-read for Jimmy Garoppolo instead of Trey Lance on 4th and 1, Garoppolo got stuffed and the play got called back because of an illegal snap, which is a perfect microcosm of the 49ers' performance. A ridiculous play call, terrible execution and the wrong player in the game. The 49ers are a poorly-coached team, and if they miss the playoffs they need to trade Kyle Shanahan the next day. Fortunately for him, the 49ers still are the seventh seed and should make the playoffs if Samuel returns soon and bails out everyone.

