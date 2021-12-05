Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Gabriel Jesus tells retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov he will be back for Arsenal in 'four to five weeks'... as they watch the Gunners beat Manchester United from hospitality boxes at the Emirates
Gabriel Jesus has given an update on the timescale of his return, telling Khabib Nurmagomedov that he expects to be back in around four of five weeks time. Jesus was watching from a box as Arsenal continued their title push with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United. UFC icon Nurmagomedov...
chatsports.com
Preview: Coming at the Kings
Fitting it’s dollar pretzel night at the Farg as two teams tied in the knot that is the NHL’s mushy middle faceoff. The Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) are in town, losers of three of four and clinging to the Western Conference’s second wild card by a point.
