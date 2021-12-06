Torrance Police Issue Crime Alert Over Threat Of Robberies

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – The Torrance Police Department issued a crime alert about the threat of home robberies.

Police said would-be thieves are posing as landscapers and casing townhomes in gated communities in the central and eastern parts of Torrance.

Authorities also said the suspects are targeting Asian business owners outside the Torrance area and are likely following them home.

The suspects have been spotted in neighborhoods driving late model minivans and SUVs.