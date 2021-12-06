ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks squander a lead in the closing seconds but salvage a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

Derek King got the kind of homecoming he was looking for.

New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson scored with 2.3 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, but Patrick Kane scored the lone goal in a shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win Sunday at UBS Arena.

King, the Blackhawks coach, played 11 seasons for the Islanders.

Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones tried to put the game away on back-to-back shots in overtime but couldn’t slip one past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

In the shootout, Hawks goalie Marc-André Fleury denied Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal, while Toews couldn’t score on the first Hawks attempt. After Kane dangled his way to a goal, the victory was sealed by the Isles’ final miss by Anthony Beauvillier.

The Hawks completed their Washington-New York trip with a 2-1 record, with the loss coming Saturday night against the Rangers .

Dylan Strome scored 5:59 into the third period to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead. Erik Gustafsson led a charge into the zone and passed to Alex DeBrincat, who dished to Strome for the wrister, Strome’s second goal this season.

The Hawks displayed some poor puckhandling in the first period, but Fleury bailed them out of some potentially costly turnovers. Fleury had 22 saves.

The Hawks scored the opening goal in the first with a seemingly rejuvenated power play.

The Islanders entered the game with the 12th-ranked penalty kill. The Hawks power play had sunk to 23rd but has been showing signs of a revival.

After a stretch in which they produced one power-play goal in 11 games, they’ve had two in the last three games, including Sunday’s first-period marker by Brandon Hagel.

Jones set up DeBrincat for a one-timer, and his blast deflected in off Hagel.

But in a running theme for the Hawks lately, they stubbed their toes in the second period.

The Hawks committed three penalties in the period, and the Islanders converted on their first opportunity — after the Hawks had too many men on the ice — with a power play goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

The Hawks penalty kill has given up goals in back-to-back games.

Half a minute after that goal, the Hawks committed their second penalty.

Riley Stillman, who returned from a left knee injury to play for the first time since Nov. 21, jumped on Islanders fourth-liner Cal Clutterbuck after he upended Toews. Stillman got called for roughing.

Later, Hagel tripped Noah Dobson.

Before the game, King reminisced about his days as an Islanders winger and what it meant to coach against his old team for the first time.

“It’s kind of neat,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll have some family members (and) I know I’ve got some buddies that will probably have my jersey on and screaming things and making me look like an idiot.

“It’ll be a little weird, but like I said, it was a great time to come in and start my career here and played a long time and some great memories.”

A lot of King’s memories from his playing days in the 1980s and ‘90s came at Nassau Coliseum. He welcomed the idea of the Islanders playing at UBS Arena, just outside Queens, instead of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where they spent six seasons.

“I’m just happy that the rink and the Islanders are back on Long Island and not in Brooklyn and going somewhere else,” King said. “I’m happy for the fans.”

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Chad Krys from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Kurtis Gabriel. Krys, 23, has recorded 15 points in 64 American Hockey League games with the Rockford Icehogs, including one assist in eight contests this season. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native captured a bronze medal with the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships.
NHL
ESPN

Chicago Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira put on IR after scary hit by New York Rangers' Jacob Trouba

CHICAGO -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing "extensive testing." The Blackhawks cited the NHL's concussion protocol when they placed Khaira on injured reserve later in the day.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Derek King
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Jonathan Toews
The Associated Press

Blackhawks win 3-2 in SO; Islanders lose 11th straight game

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night, sending New York to its 11th straight loss overall and its sixth straight setback its new arena. Kane beat Semyon Varlamov with Chicago’s second shootout attempt,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Blackhawks#Ubs Arena#Hawks
amtrib.com

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks, and prediction

The New York Rangers (16-4-3) and Chicago Blackhawks (9-13-2) battle in a Tuesday "Original Six" matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET at United Center. Below, we look at the Rangers vs. Blackhawks odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. New York is playing Chicago for a...
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Top Capitals in Shootout, 4-3

The Blackhawks opened their three-game road trip with a 4-3 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, a back-and-forth affair in the nation's capital that saw three different go-ahead goals followed within minutes by an equalizer. Alex DeBrincat, Dominik Kubalik and Seth Jones scored in regulation while Marc-Andre...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Seattle Times

Strome, Panarin lead Rangers to 3-2 win over Blackhawks

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Adam Fox added a goal and an assist and Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for New...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

5 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers, including a familiar uneven rhythm and a special moment for the Jones brothers

The timing couldn’t have been worse for the Chicago Blackhawks to be a few men down on defense. The Hawks faced the New York Rangers on Saturday without Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe but held their own early before eventually falling 3-2 at Madison Square Garden. It was the Rangers’ third straight win against the Hawks and sixth overall. “It was a tough loss. We did some good things,” Hawks ...
NHL
The Tennessean

Nashville Predators' Eeli Tolvanen scores winning goal in final seconds vs. New York Islanders

No Juuse Saros was no problem for the Nashville Predators on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. The same was true Thursday when the team faced longtime Predators coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders without their starting goalie, who missed his second straight game with a non-COVID-related illness. Eeli Tolvanen made sure of that when he ensured the his team its third straight win with his goal with 11.5 seconds left in a 4-3 victory, his third straight game with a goal and Nashville's third consecutive win.
NHL
Second City Hockey

Really Explore the Space: Blackhawks 3, Islanders 2

Despite the New York Islanders tying the game in the final seconds of regulation, the Chicago Blackhawks pulled out a 3-2 shootout win on Sunday night to complete a successful 2-1-0 road trip. The Blackhawks got on the board first as an Alex DeBrincat one-timer deflected in off Brandon Hagel...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks storm back from a 3-goal deficit, but an unfortunate bounce sends them to a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a three-goal deficit, but a crucial judgment call by goalie Kevin Lankinen led to a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. Lankinen went behind the net to play a puck high off the glass on a dump-in, but it bounced in front of the net. Lankinen failed to scramble back in time to stop former Hawk David Kampf from scoring the ...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks home game is postponed after 6 Calgary Flames players and 1 staff member enter COVID protocol

The NHL postponed tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Calgary Flames at the United Center after six Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No new date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman with the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy