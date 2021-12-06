Chicago Blackhawks squander a lead in the closing seconds but salvage a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders

Derek King got the kind of homecoming he was looking for.

New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson scored with 2.3 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, but Patrick Kane scored the lone goal in a shootout to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 3-2 win Sunday at UBS Arena.

King, the Blackhawks coach, played 11 seasons for the Islanders.

Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones tried to put the game away on back-to-back shots in overtime but couldn’t slip one past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

In the shootout, Hawks goalie Marc-André Fleury denied Oliver Wahlstrom and Mathew Barzal, while Toews couldn’t score on the first Hawks attempt. After Kane dangled his way to a goal, the victory was sealed by the Isles’ final miss by Anthony Beauvillier.

The Hawks completed their Washington-New York trip with a 2-1 record, with the loss coming Saturday night against the Rangers .

Dylan Strome scored 5:59 into the third period to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead. Erik Gustafsson led a charge into the zone and passed to Alex DeBrincat, who dished to Strome for the wrister, Strome’s second goal this season.

The Hawks displayed some poor puckhandling in the first period, but Fleury bailed them out of some potentially costly turnovers. Fleury had 22 saves.

The Hawks scored the opening goal in the first with a seemingly rejuvenated power play.

The Islanders entered the game with the 12th-ranked penalty kill. The Hawks power play had sunk to 23rd but has been showing signs of a revival.

After a stretch in which they produced one power-play goal in 11 games, they’ve had two in the last three games, including Sunday’s first-period marker by Brandon Hagel.

Jones set up DeBrincat for a one-timer, and his blast deflected in off Hagel.

But in a running theme for the Hawks lately, they stubbed their toes in the second period.

The Hawks committed three penalties in the period, and the Islanders converted on their first opportunity — after the Hawks had too many men on the ice — with a power play goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

The Hawks penalty kill has given up goals in back-to-back games.

Half a minute after that goal, the Hawks committed their second penalty.

Riley Stillman, who returned from a left knee injury to play for the first time since Nov. 21, jumped on Islanders fourth-liner Cal Clutterbuck after he upended Toews. Stillman got called for roughing.

Later, Hagel tripped Noah Dobson.

Before the game, King reminisced about his days as an Islanders winger and what it meant to coach against his old team for the first time.

“It’s kind of neat,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll have some family members (and) I know I’ve got some buddies that will probably have my jersey on and screaming things and making me look like an idiot.

“It’ll be a little weird, but like I said, it was a great time to come in and start my career here and played a long time and some great memories.”

A lot of King’s memories from his playing days in the 1980s and ‘90s came at Nassau Coliseum. He welcomed the idea of the Islanders playing at UBS Arena, just outside Queens, instead of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where they spent six seasons.

“I’m just happy that the rink and the Islanders are back on Long Island and not in Brooklyn and going somewhere else,” King said. “I’m happy for the fans.”