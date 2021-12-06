ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gamble doesn't pay off for Ravens in loss to Steelers

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZ8bM_0dExmppK00

John Harbaugh went for the win, and it didn't work out for the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson led Baltimore to a touchdown with 12 seconds to play, but his throw on the 2-point conversion was too far in front of tight end Mark Andrews. That oh-so-close play sent the Ravens to a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Harbaugh pointed to the play of his injury-depleted secondary — a list that now includes star Marlon Humphrey, who left in the second half with an issue Harbaugh did not disclose — as the main reason to avoid overtime.

“We tried to win the game right there,” Harbaugh said. “We were pretty much out of corners at that point in time. It was an opportunity for us to win the game right there.”

Ben Roethlisberger threw his second fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson, and the ensuing 2-point conversion to Pat Freiermuth gave Pittsburgh a 20-13 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

But Jackson and the Ravens (8-4) weren’t finished.

Jackson overcame a false start and a sack during the Ravens’ eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive. Jackson also converted a pair of third downs, including a third-and-14 and a third-and-5, which resulted in a 6-yard touchdown grab by Sammy Watkins.

But rather than turn to star kicker Justin Tucker for an almost automatic 35-yard extra point, the Ravens went for the knockout punch.

“I was in the moment,” Jackson said. “We just scored. I was cool with it. I wanted to win. I didn’t want to go to overtime anyways.”

The Steelers, as they did throughout the day, brought pressure during the 2-point conversion attempt. Star linebacker T.J. Watt hurried Jackson’s throw to an open Andrews, and the ball went off the tight end’s fingertips in the flat and bounced away.

“T.J. Watt’s got range,” Jackson said. “He’s a long guy. I had to throw around him and try to make something happen. That’s all. Just came up short.”

Jackson was sacked seven times. Watt had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks and Chris Wormley, who was acquired in a March 2020 trade with Baltimore, finished with 2 1/2 sacks.

“Seven sacks is too many,” Harbaugh said. “It’s way too many. That’s on us as a coaching staff to get that cleaned up.”

It was the third game in series history between the Ravens and Steelers decided by one point. The Steelers have won all three of those games — all started by Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger threw for 236 yards and engineered his 39th fourth-quarter comeback, but it took a last-second defensive stand on a 2-point play to help Pittsburgh (6-5-1) end a three-game winless streak.

“You saw the play,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a game of inches. That’s football. It’s just that close.”

Baltimore visits Cleveland for another key division game on Sunday. The Ravens, who lead the AFC North, beat Cleveland 16-10 on Nov. 28.

Jackson passed for 253 yards with a touchdown and a first-quarter interception. The Ravens held a massive edge through three quarters in total yards and time of possession, which included a 10-minute, 99-yard scoring drive, but they only had a 10-3 lead to show for it.

That allowed Roethlisberger and the Steelers to rally in the fourth.

A wide-open Johnson caught a 29-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter, but Tucker’s 28-yard field goal on the ensuing possession made it a 13-9 game. Boswell answered with a 43-yard field goal, before Roethlisberger’s second touchdown pass to Johnson put Pittsburgh in front late in the game.

Jackson put Baltimore in position for overtime. Harbaugh and the Ravens wanted the win, and they ultimately fell short.

“Honestly, if we would’ve converted the 2-point conversion, we would’ve been having a different conversation right now,” linebacker Josh Bynes said. “We’d be talking about how we found a way to win. At the end of the day, they found a way to make one play and we didn’t. That’s what it came down to. They made one extra play. They got one extra point than us and they came out victorious.”

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Baker Mayfield News

Despite getting the win over the Detroit Lions today, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t in the mood to show off his swagger after the game. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Mayfield was the first Browns player to leave the field after the final whistle. He reportedly looked mad, didn’t celebrate with fans or teammates, and declined to speak to the media afterwards.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Steelers Pro Bowler demands Ben Roethlisberger gets benched

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled of late, failing to win in each of their past three games. Amid the team’s woes, one former Steelers defender had some critical comments regarding the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Former Steelers Pro Bowler Ryan Clark didn’t hold back...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
12up

Ben Roethlisberger clears up retirement rumors

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
NFL
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Superstar QB Lamar Jackson Can Almost Guarantee You That He’ll Win the Super Bowl. Just Not That He’s Been Vaccinated

Go to any Baltimore Ravens road game, and you’ll notice a lot of local fans dressed in purple with the number eight on their backs. This jersey is consistently among the top sellers in the National Football League, alongside those of the 44-year-old obelisk Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the science-denying failed host of Jeopardy! These are not the usual allegiances anymore; the people show out for Team Lamar. Go down to the field level, and you’ll see Lamar Jackson chuck a football 50 yards off his back foot as he’s getting shoved into his coaches on the sideline. Three plays later,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Roethlisberger has made decision on his future

Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh. Schefter used very...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

471K+
Followers
120K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy