Portsmouth Police investigate double shooting that leaves man, woman injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

Police say the shooting took place near the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive.

The shooting left one man with a life-threatening injury and one woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

