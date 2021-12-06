Portsmouth Police investigate double shooting that leaves man, woman injured
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.
Police say the shooting took place near the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive.
The shooting left one man with a life-threatening injury and one woman with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any further information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
