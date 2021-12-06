ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Gov. Ige, congressional delegation call on Navy to halt operations at Red Hill

By Ray Anne Galzote
 4 days ago

Gov. Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation called on the Navy to immediately stop operations at Red Hill following water contamination issues.

staradvertiser.com

Navy finds Red Hill well water contaminated with petroleum

The Navy has detected petroleum products in its Red Hill drinking water well, which has been shut down since Sunday, Navy Rear Admiral Blake Converse said during a virtual town hall this evening. He said that tests for contamination throughout the Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water distribution system have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
staradvertiser.com

Editorial: Navy needs Red Hill push

Activists have rung the alarm, loudly, about the continuing presence of the subterraneous and aging fuel tank system positioned above a primary Oahu drinking-water aquifer, and their dissatisfaction with how its overseers in the Navy have handled the issue. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story....
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Navy Ordered to Suspend Operations, Empty Red Hill Underground Storage Tanks

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is issuing an order to the United States Navy to suspend operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. The order also calls for the Navy to take measures to treat contaminated drinking water at the Red Hill shaft, and safely remove fuel from the 20 underground storage tanks at Red Hill.
MILITARY
State
Hawaii State
abc17news.com

Navy halts Hawaii fuel tank operations during investigation

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy will halt operations at fuel storage tanks above a Hawaii aquifer until its own investigation into how petroleum got into tap water is finished. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro says in a memo that corrective actions will be taken as quickly as possible. The Navy had already said it was suspending use of the massive World War II-era fuel storage complex near Pearl Harbor following days of complaints that tap water smells like fuel and has sickened some people. The Navy is contesting a state order demanding the suspension remain in effect until independent evaluators can ensure appropriate actions are taken to protect drinking water.
MILITARY
KITV.com

Residents blast Navy officials at town hall on water contamination at Red Hill

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tensions escalated during a town hall at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Chapel Wednesday evening, as Navy leadership fielded questions and complaints from impacted residents. Dozens of residents attended the event, some reported they felt symptoms they suspect are related to the water issue before Sunday, when the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Navy halts use of Red Hill fuel storage complex above Oʻahu aquifer

The U.S. Navy announced Monday that it has suspended the use of the World War II-era Red Hill fuel tank facility that sits above one of Honolulu’s most important aquifers and water sources — following days of complaints that tap water smells like fuel and has sickened some people.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Congressman Kai Kahele confident Navy will shut down Red Hill fuel tanks

Education leaders from across the country are coming to Hawaii. David Miyashiro, executive director of HawaiiKidsCAN, explains. Maui Mayor Mike Victorino discusses closures and preparations for severe weather. Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:42 AM HST. Maui Mayor Victorino says the worst hit spots were in Kihei and in Hana...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

BWS Calls on Navy to Close Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The official position of the Board of Water supply:. "The best thing is for the navy to get the fuel out of red hill as soon as possible,” said Ernest Lau of the Honolulu BWS. Each tank at the navy's Red Hill fuel storage facility is...
HONOLULU, HI
