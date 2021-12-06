ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yusaku Maezawa: Irreverent Billionaire Fascinated By Space

By Kyoko HASEGAWA, Sara HUSSEIN
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who blasts off for the International Space Station this week, is an irreverent space enthusiast who has made headlines for splashing the cash on modern art. The 46-year-old tycoon is the founder of Japan's largest online fashion mall and is the country's 30th-richest person, according...

www.ibtimes.com

