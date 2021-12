The excited buzz around a possible wedding between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif — two of Bollywood’s most popular actors — at an exotic 14th-century fort has gripped Indian social media. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in a ceremony shrouded in mystery at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in the western state of Rajasthan on Thursday (9 December).The rumoured wedding has dominated news headlines for the better part of a month amid anxiety over the global spread of the new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.While neither Kaushal nor Kaif has issued a public statement or even...

