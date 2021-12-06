ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Expected to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is expected to announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

US to decide quickly if Iran serious about nuclear talks

The United States will swiftly determine whether Tehran is acting in "good faith" in talks about reviving the Iran nuclear accord, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday, one day before negotiations were due to resume. "We should know in pretty short order if the Iranians are going... to negotiate in good faith," said the spokesman, Ned Price, warning that "the runway is getting very, very short for negotiations." The European Union, which is coordinating the indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, confirmed they would resume Thursday in Vienna after a break of a few days. US envoy Rob Malley "will plan to join the talks over the weekend," Price said.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Nicaragua switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

Nicaragua inked a deal on Friday switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China in a political coup for Beijing as it seeks to isolate the democratic island it has vowed to one day seize. China's Communist Party leaders claim Taiwan as part of their territory and have vowed to one day take the island, by force if needed.
POLITICS
Variety

Can NBC Sidestep the Peng Shuai Scandal and Deliver Credible Coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympics?

Three-time Olympian tennis player Peng Shuai is one of China’s best-known and beloved sports figures. In early November, however, she vanished from public view after she launched the country’s highest profile #MeToo accusation to date against retired politician Zhang Gaoli, once one of the mainland’s top seven leaders. Global media attention exploded after tennis luminaries like Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Billie Jean King began using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai to demand further information about her circumstances. Occurring just months before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, the swiftly censored scandal marks an “unprecedented crisis” for the CCP, analysts say, as the party...
TENNIS
NBC New York

Russia-Ukraine Tensions Are a ‘Major Test' for Biden's Administration, Think Tank Says

Tensions brewing at the border between Russia and Ukraine will be a big test for President Joe Biden's administration, two analysts told CNBC this week. "I think this is a major test of the Biden administration, perhaps the leading foreign policy test that this administration has confronted," said Bradley Bowman, a senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Prepping In Minnesota For Beijing Olympics

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Women’s National Hockey team is in residency in Minnesota, preparing to defend their gold medal at the Winter Olympics in February. On Dec. 20, Team USA will play one of nine total games against rival Canada, that one in St. Paul. After the U.S. took gold from the Canadians in 2018, the feeling leading up to these Olympics is different. “Just trying to figure out our swagger and what that is,” said veteran Kelly Pannek. “When we’re at our best we play still with a chip on our shoulder, like we have something to prove. And I...
MINNESOTA STATE
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS

