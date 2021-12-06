ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ Starts Second Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVw6m_0dExl4pZ00

Bollywood film “ Vikram Vedha ,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan , has wrapped its first shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi and commenced the second one in Lucknow, India.

The film, which also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit “Vikram Vedha,” directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation. The film, a neo-noir action thriller based on the Indian folktale “Vikram aur Betaal,” tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The film is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It will release globally on Sept. 30, 2022.

Pushkar and Gayatri said: “We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif – two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

Bhushan Kumar, chairman and MD, T-Series, said: “ ‘Vikram Vedha’ promises to be one of the most thrilling and entertaining films of the year. We cannot wait for ‘Vikram Vedha’ to work its magic in the theatre and become a box office hit.”

S. Sashikanth, producer for YNOT Studios, said: “After having produced the original version in Tamil four years ago, we are excited to see how ‘Vikram Vedha’ has been shaping up in Hindi with Hrithik and Saif pushing the boundaries and taking this story to a global audience.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

CBS to Air ‘Beyond the Edge,’ a ‘Survivor’-Like Competition Featuring Celebrities Competing in Panama

CBS is sending celebrities into the wild. As first reported by TMZ, the Eye network is believed to be working on a new reality series to air this spring, which Variety has learned will be titled “Beyond the Edge.” The show would pit celebs in a “Survivor”-like battle of strategy, wits and muscle. The network is officially declining comment on the news. But the project, believed to have been shot in Bocas del Toro, Panama, in September and October this year, will — according to TMZ — feature contestants including Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”), former NBA star Metta World Peace, former...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Take’: ‘Gucci’ Family Drama; Chris Cuomo Suspended From CNN; and Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg’s Films Premiere

“Nightmare Alley” and “West Side Story” — two remakes from two of Hollywood’s biggest directors, Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg, respectively, premiered this week and have shaken up the Oscar race. The former brings eight-time nominee Bradley Cooper into the lead actor conversation, which could reunite him with his former “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga, who is receiving her own buzz for “House of Gucci.” The latter is a musical that could make history for Rita Moreno, who could become the oldest nominee of a competitive category.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Critics Choice Awards Film Voters Guide: Memorable Moments and a Pivotal Year

In 2003 at the eighth annual Critics Choice Awards, there were three in the actor race: Jack Nicholson for “About Schmidt,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York” and Robin Williams for “One Hour Photo.” There was a tie — between Nicholson and Day-Lewis — but Williams ended up stealing the show when Nicholson invited him on stage. “Robin would you come up and would you give the funniest acceptance speech I ever gave?” Nicholson inquired. Williams then launched into a lengthy “speech” that had stars from Renée Zellweger to Nicole Kidman howling and was praised by the media. It remains...
MOVIES
The Independent

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif: The Bollywood winter wedding that’s gripped Indian social media

The excited buzz around a possible wedding between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif — two of Bollywood’s most popular actors — at an exotic 14th-century fort has gripped Indian social media. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in a ceremony shrouded in mystery at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in the western state of Rajasthan on Thursday (9 December).The rumoured wedding has dominated news headlines for the better part of a month amid anxiety over the global spread of the new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.While neither Kaushal nor Kaif has issued a public statement or even...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hrithik Roshan
Person
Saif Ali
Person
Radhika Apte
Person
Bhushan Kumar
Person
R. Madhavan
Person
Vijay Sethupathi
Person
Saif Ali Khan
Middletown Press

India’s Samantha Boards ‘Arrangements of Love’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include “Downton Abbey” and “The Good Karma Hospital.”. 'Downton Abbey' Director Philip John Boards Toronto Financing Forum Project 'Arrangements of Love' (EXCLUSIVE) The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose “Oh! Baby,”...
MOVIES
Variety

Film Awards Predictions: Best Actress

For months now, prognosticators have been buzzing about a showdown between two powerhouses in the best actress race: Kristen Stewart vs. Lady Gaga. But in actuality, the lead actress race is much more competitive than that, with several excellent performances in the mix, both from previous Oscar winners and total newcomers.
MOVIES
Variety

Brian Williams Uses Final ’11th Hour’ to End Era, Sound Alarm

Brian Williams didn’t go gentle into that good night. In a noticeable break from the journalistic demeanor he has projected for nearly three decades at NBC News and MSNBC, the veteran anchor used the final minutes of his tenure on MSNBC’s “11th Hour” to warn viewers of the frailty of American democracy and urged them to keep it safe — if they could. “My biggest worry is for my country. I’m not a liberal or a conservative. I’m an institutionalist,” he told viewers as the clock neared midnight on the east coast and his five-year term on the show came to a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Fading Ratings: How Far Broadcast TV Has Tumbled Since 2015

Viewership metrics for the 18-49 demo show tremendous declines in live and same-day viewing for primetime fall shows. Scripted content has seen the biggest drops as consumption patterns change. There are just 10 shows or special events with an average 18-49 demo rating greater than 1.0 in 2021, versus 77...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bollywood#Indian#Reliance Entertainment#Ynot Studios#Md
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Banana Split: Here Are the Stars Under the Masks

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 12, “Group B Finale,” which aired December 9 on Fox. Singer Katharine McPhee and producer David Foster say “The Masked Singer” producers actually “undersold” how much fun they’d have as contestants on the hit Fox reality series. “We had the best time,” Foster said. “No regrets.” The couple were unmasked as the Banana Split on the twelfth episode of Season 6, “Group B Finale.” “We didn’t have any summer plans,” McPhee said. “I was five months postpartum, and COVID was raging. We just thought, what...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hillary Clinton Launches Online Class on the ‘Power of Resilience,’ Addresses Her Loss to Trump and Reads Her 2016 Would-Be Victory Speech

Hillary Clinton is sharing her personal insights and strategies about perseverance and resilience in an all-new internet course. Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, senator and first lady, was famously defeated in the 2016 presidential election by Donald Trump. In her new class, launched on the MasterClass e-learning platform, Clinton will host lessons covering practical tools that have sustained her through a lifetime in the spotlight, including “the importance of personal strength, preparation and hard work,” per the announcement. The class culminates with Clinton addressing her most public defeat — her loss to Trump in the 2016 U.S. presidential election — and,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Variety

Why Hulu Shouldn’t Fear a Content Withdrawal From NBCU

Hulu wouldn't be significantly impacted if much NBCU content was pulled from it, data suggests. Ampere Analysis estimates that Disney and ViacomCBS are bigger providers of Hulu's most-positively reviewed content. NBCU-Disney SVOD licensing negotiations spotlight importance of streamers diversifying sources of back-catalog content. Hulu, still a U.S.-only service, may soon...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Charms Key Viewers With Nostalgia

ABC won over viewers on Tuesday night with “Live in Front of a Studio Audience’s” nostalgia, lightheartedness and the visual of Kevin Hart standing side-by-side with John Lithgow, with almost a foot of height difference between them. Jimmy Kimmel’s roundup of modern superstars playing the characters of Norman Lear’s beloved classic sitcoms “Diff’rent Strokes” and The Facts of Life” garnered approximately 4.8 million viewers in Nielsen Live+Same Day time-adjusted ratings during its 8-9:30 p.m. time-slot, and a 1.0/7 in the key 18-49 demographic. “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” was Tuesday’s No. 1 program in the key demo, but Tuesday...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Horizon Media, Madison Avenue’s Long-Time Independent Media Shop, Sells Minority Stake

Horizon Media, one of the largest advertising companies not owned by the big publicly-traded entities that dominate the industry, intends to sell off a minority stake to investment firms, ending its decades of pursuing a purely go-it-alone strategy. Horizon, long controlled by entrepreneur Bill Koenigsberg, said it had sold a piece of the company to Temasek, a Singapore investment firm. LionTree Advisors, an investment firm led by Aryeh Bourkoff, will also become an investor as part of the transaction.  Financial terms were not disclosed, but Koenigsberg is to remain “the long-term majority shareholder” of the agency. Horizon was founded in 1989,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Second Season of Australian Thriller ‘Total Control’ Licensed Across Asia and Latin America – ATF (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian contemporary political thriller series “Total Control” has been licensed by broadcasters and streamers across Asia and Latin America, following the recent launch of a second season. Starring Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths, the show confronts a range of issues around race, diversity and First Nations rights. Produced by Blackfella Films, the narrative depicts a fearless Indigenous senator facing an election and the judgement of the people, after engineering a remarkable coup that unseated the Prime Minister. Rights licensing outside North America is handled by independent distributor All3Media International. At the Asia Television Forum & Market in Singapore this week, the company...
TV SERIES
Variety

Turin Is Ready for Its Close-Up as Release of Matthew Vaughn’s ‘The King’s Man’ Nears

Home of Fiat, birthplace of Gianni Agnelli, and site of one of cinema’s most memorable vehicular chases in 1969’s “The Italian Job,” the northern Italian city of Turin has always been car central. So when it comes to big screen representation, besting that iconic Michael Caine caper might be no easy task, but the local film board isn’t going to stop trying.
MOVIES
Variety

Italy’s 102 Distribution, Mexico’s BHD Film Team for ‘500 Millions of Red Shoes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome-based 102 Distribution is bringing onto the market the Mexico-Italo co-production “500 Millions of Red Shoes,” directed by first time director Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser and co-produced by Mexico’s BHD Film. Gabriela Maldonado and Alexandro de Icaza are producing for BHD. “500 Million” was financed by Mexico’s Imcine film agency with the Eficine tax incentive instrument established in 2006 by article 189 of the income tax law. It shot in the spring of 2020. The movie went into production in Mexico where red shoes have become symbolic of the protest surrounding violence against women. The red shoe movement began with an art project...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Offers Blunt Talk About Production Incentives

A few days after winning a second term in Trenton, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spoke with Variety about the impact of the state’s film and television tax incentive program that he initiated three years ago. What has made New Jersey’s incentive program competitive and work well over the past few years? If you look at the economic impact, if you look at the amount of film and television getting done here — studios either built or potentially built — there’s no doubt it’s making a huge impact. One, we are extremely competitive as it relates to incentives. And I would say...
TRENTON, NJ
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy