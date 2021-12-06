Police seeking woman after 2 injured, one critically, during Paul Revere Dr shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now seeking a 25-year-old woman after two people were injured during a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, near Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.

According to police, a man sustained a serious gunshot wound and a woman sustained non life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a suspect vehicle. Both were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Neither the identity of the victims was released.

Police identified 25-year-old Danaesha L. Martin as a person of interest in the incident.

25-year-old Danaesha L. Martin, Dec. 6, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

