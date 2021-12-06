Police seeking woman after 2 injured, one critically, during Paul Revere Dr shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now seeking a 25-year-old woman after two people were injured during a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth.
Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts
Officials say the shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, near Deep Creek Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard.
According to police, a man sustained a serious gunshot wound and a woman sustained non life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a suspect vehicle. Both were sent to a local hospital for treatment.
Neither the identity of the victims was released.
Police identified 25-year-old Danaesha L. Martin as a person of interest in the incident.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 1