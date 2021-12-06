ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 matchup on December 6, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and running back Matt Breida (22) celebrate Breida s fourth quarter touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (8-4) carry a six-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • In 58.3% of New England's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 40.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 17.1 points greater than Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.2 points above the 32.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 48.9, 8.4 points above Monday's total of 40.5.
  • The 44.9 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

  • Buffalo has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Bills have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots surrender (15.8).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 15.8 points.
  • The Bills rack up 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per matchup (316.7).
  • In games that Buffalo amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).
Patriots stats and trends

  • New England is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
  • New England's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Patriots rack up 28.0 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bills give up (16.5).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.5 points.
  • The Patriots collect 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow per contest (275.2).
  • In games that New England piles up more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This year the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • This year, in five home games, Buffalo has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Bills home games average 47.7 points, 7.2 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).
  • New England is 5-0 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In five road games this season, New England has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.3 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

