Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 matchup on December 6, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and running back Matt Breida (22) celebrate Breida s fourth quarter touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (8-4) carry a six-game winning run into a Week 13 clash with the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

In 58.3% of New England's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 40.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 17.1 points greater than Monday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.2 points above the 32.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bills games this season is 48.9, 8.4 points above Monday's total of 40.5.

The 44.9 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bills have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Bills score 13.8 more points per game (29.6) than the Patriots surrender (15.8).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 15.8 points.

The Bills rack up 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per matchup (316.7).

In games that Buffalo amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 16 times this season, nine fewer than the Patriots have forced (25).

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

New England's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Patriots rack up 28.0 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bills give up (16.5).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.5 points.

The Patriots collect 80.1 more yards per game (355.3) than the Bills allow per contest (275.2).

In games that New England piles up more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year the Patriots have 15 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

This year, in five home games, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

This season, Bills home games average 47.7 points, 7.2 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

New England is 5-0 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, in away games.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

In five road games this season, New England has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Patriots away games this season is 44.3 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

