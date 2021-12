The Las Vegas Raiders had some big names entering free agency this offseason, but two they can cross off the list are Daniel Carlson and A.J. Cole. While the Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the roller coaster of a season, whether it has been on the field, or off of it, there have been two players who have been consistently good all year long. For Las Vegas, these two young players have grown into top guys at their respective position groups, and have played key roles in all six of the team’s wins.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO