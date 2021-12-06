ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gamble doesn’t pay off for Ravens in loss to Steelers

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Harbaugh went for the win, and it didn't work out for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson led Baltimore to a touchdown with 12 seconds to play, but his throw on the 2-point conversion was too far in front of tight end Mark Andrews. That oh-so-close play sent the Ravens to...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownszone.com

Notes: Rashard Higgins a healthy scratch, doesn’t play vs. Ravens

BALTIMORE — Receiver Rashard Higgins’ disappointing season hit a low point Sunday night when he was a healthy scratch for the key matchup vs. the Ravens. The decision to have him inactive came despite injuries at the position. Rookie Anthony Schwartz was inactive for the second straight game with a concussion, and Jarvis Landry (knee) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) played but were limited in practice during the week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens John Harbaugh, Steelers Mike Tomlin to Face Off for 30th Time

OWINGS. MILLS, Md. — Familiarity breeds ... respect. John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin will meet for the 30th time when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. It's only the third time in the history of the league that a pair of coaches have competed against one another...
NFL
Mercury News

Ravens snap-count analysis: Devonta Freeman takes center stage at running back in loss to Steelers

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 12/5/21. Observations: Freeman played a season-high 69% of offensive snaps while Murray played a season-low 19%. Ricard, who was listed as questionable for the game because of foot and thigh injuries, played just 51% of offensive snaps compared to 74% the week before. Watkins and Bateman each played fewer than 50% of offensive snaps for a second straight week. Duvernay has maintained his steady role in the offense no matter who has played around him. The Ravens again called on Phillips to step in for Mekari, and they have stuck with Powers as a full-time starter, even with Ben Cleveland available.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Mercury News

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:. Lamar Jackson’s struggles aren’t from his mechanics, but his inability to quickly process and read the defense when pressured, particularly from the outside. His first and sometimes only look is to tight end Mark Andrews. These struggles have been present ever since the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 7. Regardless, Jackson still made plays with his running ability and elusiveness on passing plays Sunday. He missed a lot of wide-open receivers, and his first interception stopped a scoring drive early in the game. Grade: C-
NFL
Denver Post

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:. Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens (8-4) opened the season with an overtime loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. They went on to win their next six one-score games, including an overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings. So it’s not altogether concerning that the Ravens’ run of luck, or whatever you want to call it, reached an end Sunday. What is concerning is everything else: the mounting injuries, the presnap penalties, Lamar Jackson’s pocket presence, the defensive breakdowns. The Ravens entered Sunday as the AFC’s top seed, but they still regularly struggle to string together even three quality quarters.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Browns

The 7-3 Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the 6-5 Cleveland Browns in a division rival Week 12 matchup. Ravens-Browns is an exciting AFC North division rivalry game and will cause big movement in the division standings. Both of these teams have playoff aspirations and they near each other...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Steelers Predictions Roundup

The Ravens are the favorite to beat the Steelers in Week 13, but one site is predicting an upset. Analysis: "The Steelers swept the Ravens last season but this is a new year. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled and the defense will possibly have to play without its best player in T.J. Watt. The Ravens are finding ways to win despite the injuries and turnovers."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
FOX Sports

Ravens' gutsy two-point call comes into question after loss to Steelers

The conversion failed and the Baltimore Ravens fell. The Pittsburgh Steelers knocked off their AFC North rivals 20-19 on Sunday, and a decision by Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh that has since drawn a great deal of criticism. Trailing 20-13, Lamar Jackson found Sammy Watkins for a six-yard score with...
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Gamble And Lose In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — If the end is near for Ben Roethlisberger, he’s not telling. Not publicly anyway. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback insists he won’t make a final decision about his future until January at the earliest. Until then, he is intent on savoring each moment as it comes. Moments...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy