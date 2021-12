Crash down embankment in Tacoma (Tacoma Fire Department)

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One person is recovering after crashing down an embankment Sunday night in Fife.

Firefighters were called to the area of Frank Albert Road East and North Levee Road East for a single-car crash.

Firefighters said the person injured in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Officials did not say what led to the crash but are investigating.

