Jared Leto goes full vampire in vicious new Morbius preview

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly next year, Jared Leto is headlining Morbius, the next film in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man adjacent movie universe. And in a new Morbius preview scene, Leto’s character, Dr. Michael Morbius, undergoes a startling transformation into a living vampire. As in the comics, Michael is desperately trying to cure his rare blood...

Collider

In 'House of Gucci', Jared Leto Finally Reveals His Perfect Joker Performance

The key to Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, largely accepted as the definitive take on Batman's clowny archnemesis, is its unpredictability. From scene to scene, moment to moment, there was no guessing what Ledger would do or explaining why he'd do it, down to vocal ticks and small physical gestures that suggested endless dangerous possibilities broiling just beneath the smeared paint, and in doing this he became chaos incarnate; Ledger successfully embodied a character who can't be defined, whose entire state of being is an enigma shrouded in opaque purple. The actor who followed Ledger, Jared Leto, managed to pull off the very same feat, but he made the bold decision to do so five years later while playing Italian fashion designer Paolo Gucci in a film that has nothing to do with Batman, Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Buried under what appears to be roughly 75 pounds of leftover prosthetics from Paul Verhoeven's Total Recall that seems a little unnecessary once you learn the real Paolo Gucci kind of just looked like a guy, Leto attacks the role like a feral child raised away from humanity by a sentient can of Chef Boyardee. Every single one of his line deliveries sounds like Waluigi getting increasingly frustrated at a busy Papa John's. It is, in no uncertain terms, the most chaotic thing to hit the screen since Ledger's Joker and anyone who says it isn't mesmerizing is a person you can comfortably cut out of your life. (The Paolo Gucci of your family, perhaps.) Good? Bad? Buddy, feed those simple terms to the pigeons.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Jared Leto Steers Clear Of The Morbius Fan Theories He Finds Online

These days with the interconnectedness of comic book movies and similar projects, watching the movie itself is only part of the fun. Figuring out where a movie fits into an existing continuity, and trying to figure out where a story might be going, is how fans get excited even before a movie comes out. The long delayed movie Morbius with Jared Leto is one of those movies that got fans buzzing early on, but Jared Leto isn’t paying attention to any of it.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Jared Leto Spills Blood In First Clip From ‘Morbius’

Jared Leto is currently receiving praise for his, let’s just call it what it is, overcooked performance in House of Gucci. Whether you think he’s deserving of the accolades that have been heaped on him or not, Leto remains quite a character who has done some unusual things to sink into a role. I hate to think what he did for Morbius, in which he plays Marvel’s antihero with a taste for blood.
MOVIES
splashreport.com

New MORBIUS Film Clip And Character Poster

Jared Leto transforms into a deadly vampire in the new official film clip from Sony-Marvel’s MORBIUS. One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil — or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Morbius' Drops Exclusive Clip Showing Jared Leto's Transformation

Ahead of the upcoming Marvel film’s release next month, Sony Pictures has now dropped a fresh, exclusive look at Jared Leto‘s transformation into the living vampire in Morbius. Featured above, the almost 4-minute clip shows Jared Leto’s titular character, Dr. Michael Morbius, on the brink of death due to his...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Sony Reveals Exclusive Footage from ‘Morbius’ Featuring the Living Vampire in Action

Sony just dropped some exclusive footage from their upcoming film Morbius and it gives a tantalizing glimpse of the titular character in action. Sony has been in a particularly generous mood this evening. First they dropped the first teaser for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, now they’ve also released exclusive footage from their upcoming film Morbius, which introduces the character of Morbius the Living Vampire as played by Jared Leto.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Morbius’ Jared Leto Is Teasing Spider-Man Crossovers, And I Can’t Wait

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios starting their own cinematic universe. Sony is getting in on the fun with a franchise surrounding Spider-Man lore, starting with Venom and its sequel. Morbius will follow suit, and Jared Leto is teasing potential crossovers coming down the line. And I really can’t wait.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

New Clip: Sony & Marvel’s “Morbius”

Sony used Brazil’s CCXP expo today to release a new clip and poster from their long-delayed Marvel film “Morbius” starring Jared Leto as the ‘living vampire’. Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius who suffers from a rare blood disease that he’s determined to find a cure for, and in the process turns himself into a vampire.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fans Are Excited About New Morbius Clip

On Saturday, Sony released a new clip from the upcoming film Morbius at CCXP Worlds 2021 and fans are loving this latest look at the Jared Leto-starring film set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The film will see Leto play the titular Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who sets out to find a cure for the rare blood disease that he suffers from with the hope of saving not only himself, but others with the same condition. However, while trying to cure himself, he ends up creating a different issue, turning himself into a vampiric creature. In addition to Leto, the film stars Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and Michael Keaton.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Witness The Violent Birth Of Morbius, The Living Vampire

Sony Pictures this weekend released the most defining and most intense trailer for its upcoming Morbius feature, giving horror (and comic book) fans the best look yet at Marvel’s living vampire. Check out the video and new poster, courtesy of comicbook.com, here on this page. The film–slated to open in...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Morbius’ First Clip: Is Jared Leto Vampire Here To Save The World Or Destroy It?

Between his prosthetic/fat-suit-wearing hammy performance in “House Of Gucci” and his upcoming role as an antihero vampire in Sony‘s “Morbius” Spider-Man spin-off film, we’re sure getting a lot of Jared Leto of late. While his press tour may not be as colorful as, say ‘Gucci’ director Ridley Scott, who knows what Leto did to get in character for the role, maybe sleeping in a coffin? Reading lots of comics? The possibilities are endless. Yesterday at Brazil CCXP 2021, Sony released a new poster and the first clip from the film.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Tom Holland Is Hoping The Next Villain He Faces Is Jared Leto's Morbius

Since first appearing in 2016, Tom Holland's Spider-Man has been pitted against everyone from Captain America to Mysterio and Thanos, but next up are a number of villains from alternate realities. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the wall-crawler will find himself taking on the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard, but who could be next for Spidey?
MOVIES
toofab.com

Jared Leto Is Terrifying in Violent Morbius Vampire Transformation Scene

Leto's Dr. Michael Morbius does his best to control his murderous alter ego in a new clip from the upcoming Sony/Marvel film -- and fails miserably!. After finding success with its "Venom" franchise, Sony's plans for an expanded Spider-Man universe (without Spider-Man, natch!) might actually get off the ground, if this new clip from the upcoming "Morbius" is any indication.
MOVIES

