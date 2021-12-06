Mahwah over West Milford - Boys ice hockey recap

Melissa Anacious, Williamstown, Jr. After a dominant sophomore season on the JV team, Anacious moved into a varsity role this year and had no trouble adjusting, as she played a key role for the undefeated Braves. The middle hitter was third on the team with 163 kills and posted a hitting percentage of .459, which ranked first. Anacious was especially productive in the postseason, totaling eight kills each in the sectional final, state semifinals and Tournament of Champions semifinals. She also tied for the team lead with 40 blocks.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO