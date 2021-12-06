Bengals-Chargers 5th Quarter: Game balls; coaching grade; 3 takeaways; key stats and more

Here's what Renaldo Hill, Joe Lombardi, and Brandon Staley had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 13 game vs. Cincinnati. "Joe's having a fantastic season. He's doing a really good job for that team. I think that he plays the game far more experienced than just his two years in the league. I think that he's done a really good job moving the team. He's a really good decision-maker. He's really accurate with the football. He can make a lot of winning plays when the pocket is tight and there's not a lot of offense there — in that initial play, he can move and create. I think that he's really good in the clutch. I think that he really elevates the performance of the people around him. Since he's been the quarterback there in Cincinnati, their fortunes have changed. He's doing a really good job. He's off to a good start in his career. I think that they've done a really good job of supporting him with players out wide, skill position players, and up front on the offensive line, the tight end group. They're a very difficult offense to defend. They're a very challenging cover."

