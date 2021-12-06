ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals-Chargers 5th Quarter: Game balls; coaching grade; 3 takeaways; key stats and more

By Richard Skinner, WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Welcome to the Bengals Fifth Quarter where I provide my analysis of Sunday's 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium (here is a link to the story with game details filed as soon as the game concluded that also includes video/tweet highlights):....

Zac Taylor
3 keys to a Broncos' win over the Chargers: Run. The. Ball.

ENGLEWOOD — Following the bye week, the Broncos (5-5) hope to get back on track Sunday against the Chargers at Empower Field, in a game that begins a stretch of playing five divisional contests in their final seven games. Here are three keys to a Broncos' victory over the Chargers...
NFL
Chargers at Broncos first quarter recap

The Los Angeles Chargers won the opening coin toss and elected to defer to the second half, which brought the Denver Broncos’ offense out onto the field to start the game. In predictable fashion, Pat Shurmur called a quick outside pass for three yards to Noah Fant on first down then followed that up with an inside handoff to Melvin Gordon. The latter netted 10 yards and a first down against the leagues worst run defense.
NFL
Steelers vs. Bengals, Week 12: 3rd quarter in-game update

Pittsburgh received the football to start the third quarter, and not much changed from the first half to the second. After consecutive first downs, the Steelers were forced to punt the ball back to the Bengals without putting any points on the board. For the first time in the game, the Steelers’ defense forced a Bengals punt, giving the ball back to the offense without surrendering points.
NFL
Chargers fail to show up against Broncos, earn abysmal game grade

It was a must that the Chargers go into Denver and come out with a victory if they wanted to keep some form of distance between them and the Raiders and Broncos that are both hot on their heels in the AFC West. I always make it clear that games...
NFL
Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Bengals

Another weird, wild game for all the wrong reasons. Let’s talk about this 41-10 drubbing. – In their 105 career meetings, regular season and playoffs, the 41 points put up by Cincinnati tie for the second most ever against Pittsburgh. It equals a 41-10 loss the Steelers had in 1989, fresh off a 51-0 loss to the Browns the week before (remarkably, Chuck Noll led that team to the playoffs). It’s only been bettered once in 1988, when the Bengals had 42. Cincinnati could’ve easily put that number up today if they wanted to.
NFL
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
Key Stats Shows How Valuable Trey Hendrickson Has Been for the Bengals' Defense

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been a game changer on defense so far this season. The 26-year-old has 10.5 sacks and 53 pressures in 11 games. He's been everything the Bengals could've imagined and then some when they signed him to a 4-year, $60 million contract in March. Hendrickson...
NFL
Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Bengals

QB — C- Ben Roethlisberger’s two interceptions were critical in the loss Bengals, leading directly to 10 Cincinnati points. The first interception to Chase Claypool appeared to be a miscommunication, which is something that continues to happen at a maddening rate, while the pick-six by former Steeler Mike Hilton was largely due to Roethlisberger being unable to follow through on the throw.
NFL
Stat Proves Why The Bengals Offense Is Thriving In 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals offense features a dynamic duo that everyone should have seen coming. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase lit up opposing defenses at LSU in 2019 and the Bengals decided to pair them up again at the NFL level. Taking Burrow No. 1 overall was not a controversial pick,...
NFL
How is the Chargers Coaching Staff Prepping for the Bengals in Week 13?

Here's what Renaldo Hill, Joe Lombardi, and Brandon Staley had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 13 game vs. Cincinnati. "Joe's having a fantastic season. He's doing a really good job for that team. I think that he plays the game far more experienced than just his two years in the league. I think that he's done a really good job moving the team. He's a really good decision-maker. He's really accurate with the football. He can make a lot of winning plays when the pocket is tight and there's not a lot of offense there — in that initial play, he can move and create. I think that he's really good in the clutch. I think that he really elevates the performance of the people around him. Since he's been the quarterback there in Cincinnati, their fortunes have changed. He's doing a really good job. He's off to a good start in his career. I think that they've done a really good job of supporting him with players out wide, skill position players, and up front on the offensive line, the tight end group. They're a very difficult offense to defend. They're a very challenging cover."
NFL
NFL odds: How to bet Chargers vs. Bengals, point spread, more

Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Chargers cover) Moneyline: Bengals -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Chargers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined. Cincinnati is on...
NFL

