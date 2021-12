The latest CFTC COT institutional positioning report shows that oil traders reduced their net long positions further last week. Upside bets in oil have now been steadily reduced for a number of weeks reflecting the recent blow to risk appetite suffered as a result of news of the Omicron variant. This week, however, oil has been in higher demand with prices recovering off lows around mid 65s to trade back up into the low 70s.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO