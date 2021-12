SEAL Team dog handler and actor Justin Melnick revealed how series star David Boreanaz and others helped him learn to be an actor. “It’s been such an exciting adventure,” Melnick said in an interview with Variety. “I’ve had the best acting teachers in the entire universe in my eyes. Watching Toni Trucks and Neil Brown Jr, AJ [Buckley], Max [Thieriot] and David [Boreanaz] go back and forth in scenes, every week I’ll focus on something else that they do, whether it’s improv or facial expressions or body language or figuring out where the camera’s going to be so they can get their shots in one take.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO