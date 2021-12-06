ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

3rd double shooting of the night leaves two injured

By Elena Stidham, Digital Content Producer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNLD7_0dExhjsp00

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are injured after another double shooting on the near northwest side on Sunday night.

The victims, found on W. 30th Street and Kessler Blvd N. Drive, are both reported to be awake and breathing. IMPD is at the scene.

At this time, there is no information regarding the victims, suspects or cause of the incident.

This is the third double-shooting of the night. Out of the six people shot, one is dead and one is in critical condition.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shootings yet.

