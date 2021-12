This season of Law & Ordre: SVU has already brought back some old faces and familiar names. That will continue into next year. There are still ten days left until fans get to see the next new installment of the season. A notable face returns when former ADA Barba makes his return. However, in People Vs Richard Wheatley, it will not be the People’s side that he finds himself on. While it is very exciting to see Raul Esparza make his return to the show, there are more characters returning in January 2022, according to TV Line.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO