What do you think of this performance?

Edited: December 4, 2021, 6:17 PM · Good evening. My daughter is a member of a youth orchestra associated with a very prestigious international orchestra based in the United States. She has played with them for 3 years (last year there were virtual), and is consistently in one of the top two stands. This is her senior year, and it is her last opportunity to solo with that youth orchestra. She entered their annual concerto competition. She performed Waxman's Carmen. It apparently went well, as she says the conductor said "Bravo" when she finished. However they announced that the winners are two other violinist who are normally in front of her in the seating. The frustration is that those violinists both won the competition in 2019. Normally there are rules about not winning twice and/or winning in consecutive years. Frankly it would be in bad taste to put on the same soloist year after year. They are good, but not THAT good. Anyway, last year was virtual, much to our disappointment. This year, they came back in person but demanded that every child in the orchestra have been vaccinated in order to participate (talk about over-reach, but as they said "we have to ensure we can sustain our business - i.e., they don't want to scare the elderly donors I guess. Or their insurance company demanded it I suspect.)

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO