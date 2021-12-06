ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What do you think of this performance?

By Gene D
 4 days ago

December 5, 2021, 7:04 PM · Here is clip of a competition performance. I would appreciate if anyone has time to watch it, please tell me what you think of it. I was somewhat reluctant to comment on this because I have no wish to sucked into supporting view that the...

Vivaldi's Four Seasons and thematic music

Edited: December 4, 2021, 3:50 AM · Normally I think thematic music is idiotic. Bull's shepherdess who can't go to church on Sunday for example. Or that clarinet trill in Tchaik's 1812 that represents a man picking his nose because he's run out of ammo and got nothing to do.
Striving to be a “unique” violin soloist

December 7, 2021, 6:38 PM · I have recently started to re-read a few of the stories in the 14 books of The Way They Play. In Book 13, at the end of the interview with Shlomo Mintz, he is asked what advice would he give to aspiring artists, and the last sentence of his response is “Above all, one must strive to be unique!”. In another chapter in Book 13 Gregory Zhislin is interviewed and in response to being asked what qualities a violinist should possess to become a soloist he answers (in part): “...do your utmost to make your voice in art sound significant and different from anybody else’s. In my opinion it is the only way an artist can take a worthy place on the concert stage.”
Perlman Music Program: Lessons from the Littles

December 6, 2021, 7:53 PM · Last summer, Perlman Music Program students (dubbed "Littles") formed string quartets to focus on repertoire mainstays by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, Dvorak, Grieg, and Prokofiev. In the true spirit of giving, they then crafted a 16-minute video designed to inspire and inform other young players. The joyful result includes rehearsal snippets, fun facts about the composers, and musings on the challenges of chamber music.
Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
Lacey Chabert Talks Her Relationship with Hallmark and Her New Wedding Trilogy

Lacey Chabert has been dubbed the “Queen of Hallmark,” and with 30 movies under her belt, there’s no denying this title. PureWow recently spoke with the Mean Girls actress to discuss her partnership with Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader, who are helping to make the holiday season brighter with road trip tips and tricks at HolidayinDrive.com.
'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
Violin buskers who are faking it

December 4, 2021, 10:04 AM · Violin busking is not exactly lucrative, as Joshua Bell discovered in the DC metro. However, this has not deterred scam artists who are ‘playing’ in parking lots across the country. They typically use electric violins, although some use acoustic electric ones. They do not...
My violin has taught me how to sing

Edited: December 5, 2021, 4:20 PM · I don't know about you guys, but ever since I started playing the violin again earlier this year, my singing has noticeably improved. I think the skills required to make a box of wood sing might have rubbed off on the flesh in my throat.
Opinion on youth orchester (competition winner issue)

Edited: December 4, 2021, 6:17 PM · Good evening. My daughter is a member of a youth orchestra associated with a very prestigious international orchestra based in the United States. She has played with them for 3 years (last year there were virtual), and is consistently in one of the top two stands. This is her senior year, and it is her last opportunity to solo with that youth orchestra. She entered their annual concerto competition. She performed Waxman's Carmen. It apparently went well, as she says the conductor said "Bravo" when she finished. However they announced that the winners are two other violinist who are normally in front of her in the seating. The frustration is that those violinists both won the competition in 2019. Normally there are rules about not winning twice and/or winning in consecutive years. Frankly it would be in bad taste to put on the same soloist year after year. They are good, but not THAT good. Anyway, last year was virtual, much to our disappointment. This year, they came back in person but demanded that every child in the orchestra have been vaccinated in order to participate (talk about over-reach, but as they said "we have to ensure we can sustain our business - i.e., they don't want to scare the elderly donors I guess. Or their insurance company demanded it I suspect.)
Do you plan to attend the ‘Joyful Reunion’ performance?

The Silver Winds Flute Choir is looking forward to a “Joyful Reunion” with live performance. The choir will present a free concert entitled “Joyful Reunion” at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at First United Methodist Church, 200 Market St., Warren. “We are delighted to be performing for a live audience...
Bring Me The Horizon’s Jordan Fish on his ‘Stormtrooper’ live setup: “I don’t think you necessarily need to be held back by your piano or keys ability, you know what I mean?”

Over the course of six albums, Bring Me The Horizon have become one of the biggest rock bands in the world, with their varied back catalogue taking in everything from deathcore and metalcore to electronic rock and pop. Prior to a show at London enormodome The O2 Arena, Arturia recently...
The Most Covered Artists of All Time

Some musicians have created timeless classics that are inviting to sing — whether you’re an extremely talented professional or an intoxicated karaoke participant. Many of the artists whose songs have been most covered are some of the biggest names in music. They’ve created songs that were popular decades ago and still manage to hold up […]
