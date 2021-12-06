Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Tallies in shootout win

The Chicago Blackhawks of the present are looking better, but still a long ways from contending for anything of substance in the NHL. At the quarter-mark of the 2021-22 season, Chicago has crawled out of the cellar of the league but is still at the bottom of the NHL with a 7-12-2 record, sitting seventh in the Central Division and 27th overall. They are 6-3-0 0ver their past nine games, but it hasn’t been as convincing of a turnaround as the record on paper would suggest. It’s better, but not great.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO