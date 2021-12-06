Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Tallies in shootout win

Jones picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues. Jones had a hand in Chicago's final two tallies of the game, firing a puck from the blue line late in the third period that Brandon Hagel deflected behind Jordan Binnington for the tying goal, then springing Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat for a 2-on-1 in OT that resulted in the game-winner. The 27-year-old defenseman has done his best to earn his new eight-year contract with two goals and 17 points through his first 20 games with his new club.
