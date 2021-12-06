ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Dylan Strome: Tallies in shootout win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Strome netted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Person
Dylan Strome
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Two helpers in OT win

Jones picked up two assists in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues. Jones had a hand in Chicago's final two tallies of the game, firing a puck from the blue line late in the third period that Brandon Hagel deflected behind Jordan Binnington for the tying goal, then springing Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat for a 2-on-1 in OT that resulted in the game-winner. The 27-year-old defenseman has done his best to earn his new eight-year contract with two goals and 17 points through his first 20 games with his new club.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Collects second win

Lankinen stopped 23 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues. The 26-year-old looked like he might be in for a long afternoon when St. Louis grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Lankinen shut the door the rest of the way and got rewarded when Alex DeBrincat wired home the OT winner. Despite the solid performance, Lankinen remains firmly behind Marc-Andre Fleury on the depth chart thanks to a 3.20 GAA and .888 save percentage through eight appearances.
NHL
bleachernation.com

It Feels Like Dylan Strome and Jake DeBrusk Should Be Traded for Each Other

This seems, like, too perfect not to happen. It makes too much sense. Jake DeBrusk and Dylan Strome seem destined to be traded for each other. Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has reportedly asked for a trade out of Boston after not being able to find a permanent home in the Bruins lineup and “needing a change of scenery” after being a repeated healthy-scratch in his fifth season in Boston.
NHL
Daily Herald

Blackhawks' Strome getting another chance to prove himself

The Dylan Strome watch is on. After sitting out the last two games as a healthy scratch, Strome skated on the wing with Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach during practice at Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday. The veteran forward must really feel like he's gone through the blender this season,...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Future of The Blackhawks, Strome For DeBrusk? Reichel Update, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The Chicago Blackhawks of the present are looking better, but still a long ways from contending for anything of substance in the NHL. At the quarter-mark of the 2021-22 season, Chicago has crawled out of the cellar of the league but is still at the bottom of the NHL with a 7-12-2 record, sitting seventh in the Central Division and 27th overall. They are 6-3-0 0ver their past nine games, but it hasn’t been as convincing of a turnaround as the record on paper would suggest. It’s better, but not great.
NHL
KESQ

Fleury stops Ovechkin in shootout, Blackhawks beat Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin in the shootout after Seth Jones tied it midway through the third period and the Chciago Blackhawks rallied past the Washington Captials 4-3. Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner, and Fleury got some assistance from his goalposts to help Chicago win for the third time in five games. The Blackhawks have won seven of 10 games since Derek King took over as interim coach when Jeremy Colliton was fired. The Capitals lost by blowing a lead for the second time in two games. They coughed up a 4-1 lead and fell in regulation at Florida on Tuesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Good and lucky in win

Fleury made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals on Thursday night. Fleury was both good and lucky, and that's how the best win. He made some 10-bell saves, and was helped by the post twice in the shootout. The Flower had lost two in a row before Thursday, but is 5-2-0 in his last seven starts. He has put his shaky start to the season behind him and is delivering excellent performances.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Win over Washington Capitals is impressive

The Chicago Blackhawks east coast road trip opened up with a game in the nation’s capital that went to a shootout. The Derek King era in the Windy City has had its highs and lows but has been trending lower as of recent. Struggling to win close hockey games, the Hawks have needed a resurgence and will need a heat-up quick to begin the uptrend.
NHL

