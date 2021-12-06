Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Returning as Daredevil

Chris Hemsworth has shared the first look at Netflix's Extraction sequel. During TUDUM, the company announced that Sam Hargrave would be getting another film in this universe. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the Marvel reunion action movie did amazing numbers for the streamer, and now Tyler Rake is coming back for more. On Instagram, things are looking decidedly more frosty this time around. While the first Extraction could get very warm looking on your television at home. This time, we seem to be heading in the opposite direction of extreme weather. Hargrave has made his bones with amazing stunts and coordinating those massive action beats. So, when you see Hemsworth hanging off the side of a train, you know there's some fun to be had. Check out what the Marvel star had to say down below:
