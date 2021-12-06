ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Supplies pair of assists

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

DeBrincat notched two assists and two shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Subban traded to Sabres by Blackhawks

Chicago receives future considerations for goalie, Tokarski placed in COVID-19 protocol. Malcolm Subban was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for future considerations. The 27-year-old goalie has not played in the NHL this season. He and goalie Collin Delia were assigned to Rockford of the...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews is taking ‘small steps’ toward his old self, but ‘it’s not really in my nature to be patient’ as the Chicago Blackhawks captain tries to break goal drought

The longer it drags on, the more Jonathan Toews will be asked about it. How do you feel about the scoring drought? How are you feeling, period? Toews had gone 24 games without a goal entering Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers at the United Center, far surpassing his previous career-worst drought of 13 games during the 2016-17 season. Toews missed last season with what he was ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Alex Debrincat
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Hawks continue to grow and 1-on-1 with DeBrincat

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Colby Cohen discuss the come-from-behind victory against the Washington Capitals and the team's improvement under interim head coach Derek King. Plus, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Alex DeBrincat. 1:50 - Blackhawks flipping the script and overcoming adversity. 3:35 - Offense gets...
NHL
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks#Islanders
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Blackhawks GameDay Thread

Hopefully no one will be in a food coma for today’s 2:30 Central start. I know those leftovers in the fridge are tempting, and many of you have already had a turkey and stuffing sandwich today, but you - and the Blues - need to be awake for the Blackhawks. They’ve improved their play after a coaching change (and, God willing, moves toward a culture change as well). The Blues have been burned a few times this season by playing down to the competition, and after a gobbler of a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings on Wednesday, today isn’t a day to sleep on anything.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

Friday's game will be available exclusively on ESPN+ or Hulu (no blackout restrictions). Subscriptions start as low as $6.99/month. To subscribe or learn more, visit stlouisblues.com/watch. TEAM SNAPSHOTS. BLUES The St. Louis Blues will look to rebound after a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday to begin...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Puts up pair of assists

Toews recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Predators. Toews helped out on goals by Valeri Nichushkin and Mikko Rantanen in the third period. The strong start to the season continues for Toews, who has three goals and seven helpers through nine games. He's added a plus-13 rating, 19 shots on net and a pair of power-play points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Sends pair of assists

Wheeler recorded two assists, three shots on net, a pair of hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames. Head coach Paul Maurice reunited Wheeler with center Mark Scheifele and left wing Kyle Connor. The trio's old chemistry sparked the offense in Saturday's game, with Wheeler setting up both of Connor's goal. Through 16 appearances, Wheeler has not looked like himself this year. He has seven helpers, 20 hits, 37 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. It's possible Father Time is simply catching up with the 35-year-old, especially given his physical playing style.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Contributes pair of assists

Zegras recorded two assists (one on the power play) and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators. Zegras set up tallies by Troy Terry and Rickard Rakell as the Ducks put together a convincing win. The 20-year-old Zegras is up to four goals and five helpers in his last six contests. He's collected 14 points, 41 shots, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 19 contests. He had 13 points in 24 games last year, so there's reason to be optimistic about the American's improved scoring pace.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks Could Go After Canadiens Assistant GM Scott Mellanby (Who Just Resigned)

While the Chicago Blackhawks continue to operate under interim General Manager Kyle Davidson, and have said that the search for a new head coach and a new General Manager will happen after the season, the Montreal Canadiens are actively searching for their next General Manager while they still have one.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Provides pair of assists

Gourde registered two assists in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Gourde set up a shorthanded Carson Soucy goal in the first period and Jaden Schwartz's even-strength marker in the third. This was Gourde's third multi-point effort of the season. The Quebec native has picked up five goals, nine helpers, 35 shots on net and 24 hits through 18 contests. He's yet to have a point streak or drought of more than two games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Morgan Geekie: Dishes pair of assists

Geekie produced two assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Geekie assisted on both of Jared McCann's tallies in the contest as the two forwards were united on the third line. Head coach Dave Hakstol had shown no hesitation to shuffle his forward groupings regularly, so Geekie could realistically play anywhere between the second and fourth lines. The 23-year-old center has six points, 33 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-7 rating in 22 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Matt Roy: Offers pair of assists

Roy notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks. Roy saw a shot tipped in by Adrian Kempe at 7:56 of the third period, and the defenseman also set up Dustin Brown for the equalizer with 4:26 left in regulation. The 26-year-old Roy has yet to make much of an impact on offense this year. He has six helpers, 52 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 21 contests. With Drew Doughty (knee) back in action and Sean Durzi emerging as a power-play option, Roy's scoring potential has taken a serious hit in the last week.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy