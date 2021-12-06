Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Supplies pair of assists

Wheeler recorded two assists, three shots on net, a pair of hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames. Head coach Paul Maurice reunited Wheeler with center Mark Scheifele and left wing Kyle Connor. The trio's old chemistry sparked the offense in Saturday's game, with Wheeler setting up both of Connor's goal. Through 16 appearances, Wheeler has not looked like himself this year. He has seven helpers, 20 hits, 37 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. It's possible Father Time is simply catching up with the 35-year-old, especially given his physical playing style.
Comments / 0