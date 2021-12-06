ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Helps out on power play

Jones registered a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2...

Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews is taking ‘small steps’ toward his old self, but ‘it’s not really in my nature to be patient’ as the Chicago Blackhawks captain tries to break goal drought

The longer it drags on, the more Jonathan Toews will be asked about it. How do you feel about the scoring drought? How are you feeling, period? Toews had gone 24 games without a goal entering Tuesday night’s game against the New York Rangers at the United Center, far surpassing his previous career-worst drought of 13 games during the 2016-17 season. Toews missed last season with what he was ...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Comeback Kids, Power Outage, Panarin Is My Hero and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Last night was an example of a game that the Blackhawks from October and the first week of November would have lost. They gave up a goal in the first minute of the game, were out-played in the first period, and faced a 2-0 deficit heading into the first intermission. Against a tough opponent like the Blues, it would have been easy and familiar for the Blackhawks to fold and eventually lose the game by a score of 4-1 or 5-2.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: No help in Sunday's loss

Fleury allowed a goal on 21 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Sharks. Fleury was pretty steady in goal, making a number of impressive saves, but Timo Meier's second-period tally was the difference. Despite losing his last two starts, Fleury has given up just four goals on 58 shots in that span. He's at a 5-9-0 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 14 appearances. The 37-year-old has improved lately, as he's gone six games without allowing more than three goals. The Blackhawks begin a three-game road trip Thursday against the Capitals.
NHL
CBS Sports

Meier, Reimer power Sharks past Blackhawks 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) Timo Meier scored on a deflection and added an empty-net goal, James Reimer earned his 42nd career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Sunday night. The Sharks won for the third time in four starts, all with Reimer in goal. He was...
NHL
kion546.com

Jones, Blackhawks come back to beat Capitals in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Alex Ovechkin in the shootout after Seth Jones tied it midway through the third period and the Chciago Blackhawks rallied past the Washington Capitals 4-3. Patrick Kane scored the shootout winner, and Fleury got some assistance from his goalposts to help Chicago win for the third time in five games. The Blackhawks have won seven of 10 games since Derek King took over as interim coach when Jeremy Colliton was fired. The Capitals lost by blowing a lead for the second time in two games. They coughed up a 4-1 lead and fell in regulation at Florida on Tuesday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Won't play Saturday

McCabe (personal) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Calvin de Haan (back) will draw in for McCabe against the Rangers. McCabe should be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Islanders.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens takeaways: Flimsy plays, offensive woes in loss to Blackhawks

Montreal Canadiens fans have had precious little to cheer about this year. That changed on Thursday night at the Bell Centre, though it wasn’t actually an achievement by anyone on the home side that had the fans jumping. Chants of “Fleury! Fleury!” went up during the final stages of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Penguins, Kings, Senators, Hurricanes, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
NHL
FanSided

Referees Didn’t Protect the Toronto Maple Leafs in Sunday’s Loss

The Winnipeg Jets proved to the hockey community on Sunday night that they are a disgrace to hockey after what they did to the Toronto Maple Leafs. For the first time in what felt like forever, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost a game in regulation. What’s even more surprising than that, is the disrespect they received from the Winnipeg Jets and the referees, who should be ashamed of themselves.
NHL
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
