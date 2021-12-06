Blackhawks' Seth Jones: Helps out on power play

Fleury allowed a goal on 21 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Sharks. Fleury was pretty steady in goal, making a number of impressive saves, but Timo Meier's second-period tally was the difference. Despite losing his last two starts, Fleury has given up just four goals on 58 shots in that span. He's at a 5-9-0 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 14 appearances. The 37-year-old has improved lately, as he's gone six games without allowing more than three goals. The Blackhawks begin a three-game road trip Thursday against the Capitals.
