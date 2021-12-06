ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

16-year-old boy dies following Montgomery shooting

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
A 16-year-old has died following a Friday shooting in Montgomery. Montgomery police announced the death Sunday night and identified the young victim as Trent Wilson Jr. Police...

Suspect charged in shooting death of Birmingham 17-year-old

A suspect has been charged in a weekend shooting that left a Birmingham teen dead. Police on Thursday said Daminyae Montreze Harris, 24, is charged with murder in the Sunday-night slaying of 17-year-old David Desmond. Harris was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday and remains held...
Teens find barely clothed newborn baby outside Memphis apartment

Teen girls found an abandoned newborn outside of an apartment complex in Tennessee, barely clothed and on the ground, officials say. A neighbor took a Facebook Live video of the baby — found in Memphis — showing the newborn’s umbilical cord was still attached, according to Fox13. Police, which received a call about the baby about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, said the baby was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, the TV station reported.
Georgia 19-year-old charged in deadly Dothan home invasion

A Georgia man has been charged with capital murder in the October slaying of a 20-year-old. Sincere Armuni Tyson, 20, was found critically wounded Oct. 9 inside his home on Blissett Drive in Dothan. Tyson suffered at least one gunshot and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Alabama high school coach found not guilty in brawl at state boating dock

A south Alabama judge found a high school football coach not guilty of assault charges stemming from a brawl back in May, but convicted two others. WALA reports that Bayou La Batre Municipal Judge L. Daniel Mims found Theodore High School coach Eric Collier Sr. not guilty on two misdemeanor assault charges. Mims also found Collier Sr.’s son, Hayden Collier, not guilty of the same charges.
