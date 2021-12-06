16-year-old boy dies following Montgomery shooting

Teen girls found an abandoned newborn outside of an apartment complex in Tennessee, barely clothed and on the ground, officials say. A neighbor took a Facebook Live video of the baby — found in Memphis — showing the newborn’s umbilical cord was still attached, according to Fox13. Police, which received a call about the baby about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, said the baby was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, the TV station reported.

MEMPHIS, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO