WWE

Johnny Gargano Addresses Future, Steel Cage Challenge, MSK Meet 'The Shaman' On 12/7 WWE NXT 2.0

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MSK reaches the end of their journey as Kyle O'Reilly approaches a crossroads in his. For several weeks now, MSK has been on a journey to meet “The Shaman.” Supposedly, this mystery man is a master of tag team wrestling and will help Wes Lee and Nash Carter regain their NXT...

www.fightful.com

Related
FanSided

WWE stars react to Johnny Gargano’s farewell speech on NXT

Johnny Gargano finally said goodbye to NXT, and potentially the WWE, as his friends and colleagues offer their support. It has been an emotional 72 hours for Johnny Gargano and his fans. With reports circulating about his WWE contract being finished, fan speculation was at an all-time high as Johnny Wrestling entered WarGames for the first time Sunday night — the only thing he had not done in NXT up to that point and likely the last in-ring thing he will do for the brand.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT WarGames: Johnny Gargano Seemingly Confirms His WWE Departure With One Last 'Glorious Bomb'

Johnny Gargano's contract status with WWE is one of the big backstage storylines heading into tonight's NXT WarGames pay-per-view. The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion recently signed a one-week extension on his WWE contract that would keep him around for Sunday's event, where he'll team with Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and LA Knight for a WarGames match. Gargano has kept quiet about his contract situation, but hours before the show he and Tommaso Ciampa posted one last "Glorious Bomb," a meme the two created where they'd surprise Bobby Roode at random locations with his iconic entrance theme.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Johnny Gargano
411mania.com

WWE Seeking To Re-Sign Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano

A new report has some details on WWE’s interest in re-signing NXT stars Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano. according to Fightful Select, WWE has been working on signing both NXT stars, whose contracts are set to expire soon. According to the site, talks about a contract extension started in October...
WWE
culturedvultures.com

New Details On Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT Contracts

Reports have broken the news of the impending expiration of both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT contracts. WWE have allegedly been fighting hard to re-sign both former champions, while a growing number of talent are fleeing WWE for greener pastures in All Elite Wrestling. The former NXT Champion, Johnny...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Keller’s Focus On WWE (series premiere): NXT WarGames preview, futures of Gargano and O’Reilly, Bron Breakker, Raw and NXT ratings, Phoenix’s future, Smackdown New Year’s Eve update (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. NXT WarGames preview. Discussion on the unknown futures of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. Bron Breaker reveals original of his NXT ring...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Sends Heartwarming Message To Johnny Gargano Ahead Of NXT WarGames

Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) will take place in a WarGames match at tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event. Ciampa sent out this post on Instagram about how tonight could be...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Msk Meet#Nxt Tag Team Championship#Wargames#Korcombat
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Teases The End Of His NXT Run After WarGames

Johnny Gargano has been touted as the face of NXT by many fans due to his excellent feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. He has numerous nicknames such as Johnny Wrestling, Johnny TakeOver and more and they are all for a good reason. It seems his NXT run is over from the looks of it.
WWE
ComicBook

Johnny Gargano Confirms He'll Be at This Week's WWE NXT 2.0

Sunday's WWE NXT WarGames event ended with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller) defeating Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) inside WarGames. However, the big story surrounding the match was Gargano's contract status with the WWE. News broke recently that the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion had signed a one-week extension on his WWE deal and (based on a report that dropped just before the pay-per-view) all signs pointed to him leaving the company. Nobody on the broadcast outright said that, but plenty of hints were dropped — including Gargano returning to his classic "Rebel Heart" entrance theme and wrestling in gear that was a combination of his various cosplay ring gears from different TakeOvers.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE NXT WarGames?, Johnny Gargano Cuts Promo Thanking The Fans

Following Sunday night’s “WarGames” pay-per-view event, Johnny Gargano cut a promo and said he’ll address his future on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Sam Roberts posted a video of Gargano’s post-show promo, where he said the following,. “I want to say thank you. There wouldn’t be a Johnny Wrestling...
WWE
411mania.com

Von Wagner Beats Kyle O’Reilly In Steel Cage on WWE NXT (Clips)

Von Wagner was victorious over Kyle O’Reilly in their steel cage grudge match on WWE NXT, prompting a lot of speculation about O’Reilly’s future. Wagner defeated O’Reilly on Tuesday’s show, pinning him after a gutwrench powerbomb and then destroying him with the cage door after the match. O’Reilly’s WWE future...
WWE
UPI News

WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE NXT. Gargano, who has been with NXT since 2015, gave a heartfelt message following WarGames on Sunday about his future. It remains unclear if Gargano is going to stay in NXT or even WWE.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Sendoff Photos Following The Conclusion Of NXT

Following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s NXT, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly, both of whom are longtime mainstays of the former black & gold brand, received a proper sendoff from the crowd and WWE producer & trainer, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels. Both men have reportedly wrestled their last matches in NXT and will likely be moving on to other career opportunities.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

