Johnny Gargano Addresses Future, Steel Cage Challenge, MSK Meet 'The Shaman' On 12/7 WWE NXT 2.0

Johnny Gargano finally said goodbye to NXT, and potentially the WWE, as his friends and colleagues offer their support. It has been an emotional 72 hours for Johnny Gargano and his fans. With reports circulating about his WWE contract being finished, fan speculation was at an all-time high as Johnny Wrestling entered WarGames for the first time Sunday night — the only thing he had not done in NXT up to that point and likely the last in-ring thing he will do for the brand.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO