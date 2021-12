That’s eight losses in a row, folks. Things are bad and we want to talk about them just about as much as you want to read about them, surely, but here we are all the same. The Flyers dropped last night’s game to the Lighting 7-1 to close out the season series, and it was another pretty brutal showing. They’re right back at it tonight against the Avalanche, so let’s put this one to bed swiftly and move right along.

