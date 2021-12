The Rockets’ win over the Bulls was probably their most impressive victory of this six-game winning streak, but Sunday night against the Pelicans is probably the second most impressive. Houston was missing their starting backcourt in an already weak guard rotation and they had to improvise the entire game. From the playmaking aspect of things to constructing lineups, everything’s just been turned upside down for the Rockets as soon as they’ve caught a rhythm.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO