Tyson Fury will take on Dillian Whyte in early-2022. Whyte will be looking to win the title of WBC Heavyweight champion and Tyson Fury will defend that title which he won from Deontay Wilder. Fury is under the strict orders of WBC to decide on the details of the fight, as Whyte is the mandatory fighter.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO