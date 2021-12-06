SEEN: Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce 2021

This is festive but not very funny. Wildlife officials in Alberta, Canada say a deer has been wandering around the town of Okotoks with a strand of Christmas lights wrapped around its antlers since at least November 3rd. Alberta Fish and Wildlife say an investigation revealed the deer was still able to forage and find food and water, so they decided not to take any action. They say to remove the lights they would have to “physically restrain the deer and/or tranquilize it, which would cause unnecessary physical and mental stress.” Officials warned residents not to attempt to help the deer themselves, as the animal could get defensive and harm itself or its would-be rescuers.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO