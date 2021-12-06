ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

SEEN: Pawliday Lights at Lake Compounce 2021

By Jessica DiCosimo
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Compounce hosted its Pawliday Lights event on Sunday,...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Destination PA: Lights on The Lake at Lakemont Park

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Holidays are here, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate, including checking out a great display at the 25th annual “Holiday Lights on the Lake” at Lakemont Park in Altoona. There are more than a million lights on display over 50 acres of land, boasting 186 light displays. It […]
ALTOONA, PA
iheart.com

VIDEO! Deer seen wandering town with antlers full of Christmas lights!

This is festive but not very funny. Wildlife officials in Alberta, Canada say a deer has been wandering around the town of Okotoks with a strand of Christmas lights wrapped around its antlers since at least November 3rd. Alberta Fish and Wildlife say an investigation revealed the deer was still able to forage and find food and water, so they decided not to take any action. They say to remove the lights they would have to “physically restrain the deer and/or tranquilize it, which would cause unnecessary physical and mental stress.” Officials warned residents not to attempt to help the deer themselves, as the animal could get defensive and harm itself or its would-be rescuers.
ANIMALS
KCJJ

“Holiday Lights at the Lake” debuts at West Overlook Campground

There’s a new option for local residents who like to view area Christmas light displays. The inaugural Holiday Lights at the Lake drive-through holiday light show makes its debut today. The ongoing seasonal event at West Overlook Campground is a fundraising effort for The Bird House hospice home of Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Time Out Global

Take a look at the Light Up the Lake indoor display at Navy Pier

For years, Navy Pier has hosted the annual Winter Wonderfest inside its 170,000-square-foot Festival Hall, which brought some holiday spirit (and lights, and rides) to the lakefront attractions. This year, Festival Hall is hosting a reconfigured holiday season event called Light Up the Lake, which—true to its name—is centered around a dazzling display of light sculptures, including a towering reindeer, rubber duckies and a picture-perfect light tunnel. Yes, there's no shortage of Christmas light displays in Chicago, but this one is located indoors!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Dog
Williston Daily Herald

Spring Lake Park Lights Drive brightens the holiday season

The Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive is back and better than ever before. The drive features thousands of lights in hundreds of stationary and animated display pieces, five of them set to music. The drive is open nightly from 5:30 to 9:30p through December 31.Admission to the Holiday Lights Drive is only $5 per car, with half the proceeds from the Lights Drive benefitting a non-profit group working the gate each evening.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

SEEN: Danbury Light the Lights 2021

CityCenter Danbury hosted its annual Light the Lights holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Danbury Library Plaza. The lighting tradition includes Santa's arrival via firetruck and transforming downtown into a "winter wonderland." Were you SEEN?
DANBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
the828.com

Lake Julian Festival of Lights

December brings in a family holiday tradition just south of Asheville at Lake Julian. 50 animated and stationary displays light up around the park for the annual Festival of Lights!. The park lights up beginning Wednesday December 1st and running nightly (6p-9p) through December 23rd. As you drive circling the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
seattleschild.com

Green Lake Pathway of Lights: It’s an at-home, DIY event for 2021

Green Lake Pathway of Lights has been a festive holiday tradition for many families. People would stroll around the lake holding candles and enjoying performers. Seattle Parks announced it won’t be held this year because of the difficulty of enforcing public-health requirements. However, you host your own event!. Seattle Parks...
SEATTLE, WA
riverscenemagazine.com

Boat #9 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

This boat #9 high-resolution photo can be purchased and downloaded through our RiverScene website. Just add your photo to cart and follow the steps. Once downloaded, the photo can be sent to an online printing website of your choice.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mynews4.com

Drive-thru light show coming to Washoe Lake State Park

Looking for something festive for the whole family to enjoy? Look no further than the trail of lights at Washoe Lake State Park!. Starting on Thursday, Loop B at the campground will be decorated with a jolly display of twinkling lights and holiday scenes. You are encouraged to stay warm and merry by driving through the campground while listening to your favorite holiday music.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles and Surrounding Area Christmas Light Display Map

This year, more and more people will be decorating the inside and outside of their homes for the Christmas season. I have already seen pictures begin to pop of up beautiful decorations, and some funny ones that include the random sea can in a front yard. Either way, there is just something about climbing in the car, turning on some Christmas music, and riding around town to see all of the lights.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wktn.com

Lake of Lights Display Underway Through December 31

The Lake of Lights display got started over the Thanksgiving weekend. Gates are open from 6 until 9 nightly from now through December 31 at Salisbury Park on State Route 67 west in Kenton. Special nights include December 4, 11 and 18 when special characters will be there to wave...
KENTON, OH
KRDO News Channel 13

Palmer Lake Star lights up the night signifying the beginning of the holiday season

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Palmer Lake Star has been lit on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for 86 years. According to the residents, it is the largest lit star in the world. Saturday night at 7 P.M., dozens of locals flocked to the outside of Palmer Lake Elementary School to see the star light The post Palmer Lake Star lights up the night signifying the beginning of the holiday season appeared first on KRDO.
PALMER LAKE, CO
highlandernews.com

Season of lights begins in the Highland Lakes

In the heart of the Hill Country, a lighting trail dazzles visitors as it cultivates the Christmas spirit, especially beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving. In Marble Falls the Walkway of Lights is a free self-guided winter wonderland with more than a million lights on over 250 sculptures. Lighted pole-tree boasts...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
High Point Enterprise

‘Be the Light’

ARCHDALE — Creekside Park will host a brand-new holiday event on Saturday. Archdale Parks and Recreation is partnering with Run 5 Feed 5 and the SerCo Club of Archdale-Trinity to host a holiday-inspired night in the park. The newly-named “Be the Light” will raise money for local families. Inspired by...
ARCHDALE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy