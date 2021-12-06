Model Fossil Phaseout on Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Berman Urges

One of the key milestones from the COP26 climate summit was the pledge to phase out coal and stop building new projects. The Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement signed by 46 countries aims its signatories to accelerate a transition away from unabated coal power generation.[1] Despite some criticism that major economies including US, Japan, China and India are missing, signatories include the world's large emitters such as Germany and South Korea, as well as 23 countries that are committing for the first time to end reliance on coal. Under the statement, major economies pledged to achieve a transition away from unabated coal in the 2030s, while the rest of the world will decrease coal plants in the 2040s. Although it's not a globally binding agreement and hence no penalty will be imposed for non-compliance, the mounting peer pressure and incessant monitoring by civil society groups on signatories' progress towards meeting the goals are expected to make a significant contribution to the global energy transition.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO