Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q3 2021 Update

By John Vincent
 4 days ago
Dan Loeb's 13F portfolio value increased from $17.08B to $18.32B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 126 to 113. This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Dan Loeb’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on...

Street.Com

AbbVie Shares Rise; Wells Fargo Lauds Growth Prospects

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report shares rose on Thursday after Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal initiated coverage of the pharmaceutical titan at overweight on strong growth prospects. He also named it a top pick and has a $165 share-price target. AbbVie recently traded at $123.54, up 1%. It...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

TMT-focused SPAC Inception Growth Acquisition prices $90M IPO

Inception Growth Acquisition has priced its initial public offering of 9M units at a price of $10.00 per unit. In addition, the company has granted underwriters an overallotment option to purchase addition 1.35M units. The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IGTAU” which begin trading effective...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Online Gambling#Uber Technologies#Third Point#Third Point Portfolio#Upstart Holdings#Sentinelone#Danaher Corp#Pg E#Aum#Otcpk#Tpntf
Seeking Alpha

Pear Therapeutics extends gain after LJ10 LLC disclosed stake

After a ~15.9% rise on Wednesday, the shares of Pear Therapeutics (PEAR +18.0%) are trading higher once again in the morning hours after LJ10 LLC disclosed a passive investment in the company. According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the limited-liability company has indicated a ~8.1% stake in Pear (NASDAQ:PEAR)...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

NuBank stock climbs 25% from reduced IPO price in trading debut

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the parent of Brazil-based neobank NuBank, soars to $11.25 in its opening trade after raising ~$2.6B in its initial public offering. The digital bank trimmed its IPO price to $9 per share from the $10-$11 range it had previously estimated. In midafternoon trading, NuBank's (NU) gain retreats...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Viatris to unlock value with Biocon deal - Evercore

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares are trading higher amid speculation that its Mylan unit is in advanced discussions with Biocon to merge their biosimilar businesses. According to sources, the combined company could seek a $10B worth of an IPO in the future. In reaction, Evercore ISI notes that news of merger talks...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

IWM May Be Lining Up To Pull The QQQ And SPY Lower (Technically Speaking For 12/9)

Finally, there's a major Chinese default. Fitch Ratings cut the developer to restricted default over its failure to meet two coupon payments after a grace period expired on Monday, according to a statement. The credit assessor said the developer didn’t respond to request for confirmation on the payment, and is assuming it wasn’t made. The downgrade may trigger cross defaults on Evergrande’s $19.2 billion of dollar debt.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Sarepta raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer; sees a turnaround in 2022

Oppenheimer has upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +0.8%) to Outperform from Perform, calling 2022 “a potential 'starting gun' to a re-rating” of company shares. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech commercializing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy is advancing clinical programs “that could greatly benefit from the clinical, manufacturing and regulatory learnings of the lead DMD program,” the analyst wrote.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slumped 0.22% to $329.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.71% to 15,517.37 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $54.51 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.28% higher to $284.52 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $11.13 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.37% to $2,952.77 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $66.56 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

Marqeta plays an essential role in fintech, but it hasn't been appreciated by the market yet. MercadoLibre is in the bargain bin while growing at more than 60% since COVID. Zoom might be a "pandemic stock," but its strong fundamentals make it attractive under $200. The market is not much...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

RingCentral: Too Cheap To Ignore, Stock Near A 52-Week Low

RingCentral announced the departure of its COO on 12/08, leading to a violent stock sell-off; this is the fourth high-profile departure since August this year. After the market closed on 12/08, RingCentral (RNG) announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Anand Eswaran was stepping down from his role and departing the company at the year-end. Mr. Eswaran was leaving to become CEO of a "late-stage private company" with "over a billion dollars in annual recurring revenue." To assuage investor fears, the company reiterated its 2021 revenue guidance of $1.58-1.581 billion, representing 33-34% Y/Y growth. Mr. Eswaran's exit is on top of the departures of Mitesh Dhruv, CFO, Praful Shah, Chief Strategy Officer, and Phil Sorgen, Chief Revenue Officer, all within this year. These departures in quick succession are stunning by any means and have kept the lid on the stock's performance. We believe CEO Vlad Shmunis intends to remain the CEO for the foreseeable future, and this may have led to the departures of Mr. Eswaran and Mr. Dhruv. We expect the company to promote internally from the bench if possible but will not be surprised to see them hire a talented COO from outside. Vaibhav Agarwal, the Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim CFO. We expect Mr. Agarwal to be named a permanent CFO over the next few quarters.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Oracle Stock Surges, With Record High In Sight, On Cloud-Driven Q2 Earnings Beat

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report shares surged higher Friday, potentially testing their all-time high, after the cloud-focused software group posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings and a robust near-term outlook. Oracle, which earns the bulk of its revenues from its cloud services and license support unit, beat Street earnings...
ORACLE, AZ
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

