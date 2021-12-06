Photos: National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

The Memorial High School football team, band and dance team joined in with city officials and community supporters Tuesday night to help light the tree at city hall. Port Arthur City Council members took a break from their regularly scheduled meeting to gather in front of city hall for a short presentation.
If more than 300,000 lights, more than 500 decorations, and 100 snowmen means you are obsessed with Christmas, then call Brandon Gress obsessed. He asked for one light-up decoration for Christmas, that turned into 10, then 100, then 1,000. “I love Christmas. There is nothing more in life that I...
The Christmas season has begun in Washington, with bright lights, festive trees and a touch of bipartisanship in the spirt of the holiday. President Joe Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, lit the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Thursday evening.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday while remembering those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and crediting the American people for his optimism. Biden also paid tribute to service members, thanking them for their sacrifices. “We are a great nation because of you,...
