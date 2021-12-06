ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Photos: National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

whio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021 Singer Patti LaBelle performs...

www.whio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur joins for lighting of city Christmas tree

The Memorial High School football team, band and dance team joined in with city officials and community supporters Tuesday night to help light the tree at city hall. Port Arthur City Council members took a break from their regularly scheduled meeting to gather in front of city hall for a short presentation.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
ABC30 Fresno

Bidens help light National Christmas Tree

The Christmas season has begun in Washington, with bright lights, festive trees and a touch of bipartisanship in the spirt of the holiday. President Joe Biden, joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, lit the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Thursday evening.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy