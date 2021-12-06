ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee: OABCIG’s Beckett DeJean

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eX23l_0dExaagp00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The DeJean name is like gold in the Ida Grove and OABC communities, and junior quarterback/cornerback Beckett DeJean seems to be having no trouble living up his brother’s legacy.

During the fall 2021 season, DeJean has completed 207 passes for a 67 percent completion rate, while throwing for 2,955 yards and 30 touchdown. Three categories, among others, in which DeJean reigns supreme in Class 2A. Along with his dual-threat abilities in the air and on the ground, 423 yards and 9 touchdowns to be exact, the junior proved to be a vital organ in the Falcon defense, garnering 42.5 tackles with a team-best 6 interceptions on the year, a mark that’s tied for first in 2A.

His stellar 281-yard, 3 touchdown performance against Spirit Lake in Week Five crowned him Player of the Week honors, placing him in the running for the 2021 SportsZone Player of the Year award.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Top 5 Plays of the Week (11-28-21)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – You can close the book on high school state football, but the NAIA ramps up its postseason push on the gridiron. See the best moments in football and more in the countdown of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (11-21-21)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa high school state football is in the rearview mirror, but the playoffs are just getting started for NAIA volleyball and football. Check out the SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week to see the countdown of the best from first-round and state football final action.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12
Followers
63
Post
205
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy