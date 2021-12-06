Photos: National Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

If more than 300,000 lights, more than 500 decorations, and 100 snowmen means you are obsessed with Christmas, then call Brandon Gress obsessed. He asked for one light-up decoration for Christmas, that turned into 10, then 100, then 1,000. “I love Christmas. There is nothing more in life that I...

UNION BEACH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO